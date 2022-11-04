Batman Star Michael Keaton Was Nervous About Working With Jack Nicholson

Michael Keaton has been popping up a lot lately and we love to see it. The actor known for an array of films, including Batman and Batman Returns, recently made a video encouraging the people of Pennslyvania to vote for Joe Biden. He also had a chat with Jimmy Kimmel to promote The Trial of the Chicago 7 and they talked about his iconic comic book character. Kimmel wasn't the only talk show host Keaton paid a virtual visit to. While speaking with Seth Meyers, Keaton revealed some history about working with Jack Nicholson on the 1989 Batman movie.

"The only thing that happened when I did the first Batman was, I was very nervous and self-conscious about being with Jack, because he’s so strong on film, you know, and it ended up just being great,” Keaton shared. "We became pals and everything."

Meyers went on to ask if Keaton thought Nicholson was aware of how intimidating he was to work with and whether he "had to go out of his way to be disarming."

"I don’t know that I’ve ever thought of it like that. That’s a great question. I would say yeah, he probably was pretty aware of his power. He had so much power on screen, you know, has. It was just cool. He made everybody feel really, really relaxed," Keaton shared. "Some day, in private, I’ll tell you how he would greet the crew in the morning, but I certainly can’t do it on national television," he added with a laugh.

Earlier this week, Keaton was asked if he could confirm that he will play Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie. Keaton said he couldn't say, but did admit there have been talks. The actor also joked that "all 127" previous "Batmen" will appear in the movie then declared himself to be the best Batman.

The Flash is also expected to see the return of Ben Affleck as Batman. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, director Andy Muschietti spoke about Affleck's return.

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he's also very vulnerable," Muschietti explained. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

For now, The Flash is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.