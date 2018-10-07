Jon Hamm Addresses Batman Casting Rumors

Jon Hamm recently attended his first Comic-Con at this year’s New York Comic-Con, and you knew before it was over Batman would manage to come up.

Hamm plays the Angel Gabriel in the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett created Good Omens. Hamm joined fellow castmates Michael Sheen, David Tennant, and Miranda Richardson as well as director Douglass Mackinnon and moderator Whoopi Goldberg on stage, and during the Q&A portion, a fan asked a two-part question.

The first part had to do with translating comics and graphic novels to the screen, regarding the process of doing it and which was more difficult. His next one though was to Hamm specifically, asking “do you want to play the Batman?”

Hamm laughed and smiled as the audience cheered, and then Gaiman said: “The first rule of playing Batman, is not to talk about playing Batman.”

Fans laughed, but then Hamm said “but I will answer your question. After a pause, he said, “Comics are hard but graphic novels are the hardest.”

Everyone laughed, and then Tennant chimed in, saying “but how great would Jon as Batman be?”

Fans in attendance cheered and Hamm laughed, and then Tennant followed it up with pointing at Hamm and saying “Batman!”

It would come up later once more when the cast was giving what superpowers they would have, and between Gaiman and Hamm, they wanted stretch powers and the ability to squish when needed. Hamm saw an opportunity, saying “Stretchy and Squishy coming in 2019!”

Gaiman then said,” “Who needs Batman!”

As for Tennant, his answer drew supreme applause when he said:” I’d like to be a Timelord.” The crowd erupts and he says “yeah, it’s alright”.

When Hamm was previously asked about it he was not adverse to the opportunity, as he’s always been a comic book fan.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm told THR. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

“I’d probably fit the suit.” Hamm said. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

In the meantime, fans can see Hamm in Good Omens when it lands on Amazon Prime in 2019.