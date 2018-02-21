Jonah Hex Confirmed for ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3 Finale

Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech) will return to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for its season 3 finale, ComicBook.com has confirmed. Warner Bros. Television confirmed the speculation, but had no comment as to what role Hex might play in the episode.

Fans have been speculating that John Constantine might make his way to the upcoming season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow ever since a rogue Instagram post seemingly (but not definitely) outed the plot point. Hex, though, had been lower on the audience’s radar.

The character was a fan-favorite guest star in the show’s first season, Schaech’s episode marked as a highlight despite lukewarm reception of the show as a whole. In season 2, fans fell in love with the series and Schaech became one of the first recurring guest stars. This season, Hex had yet to appear, although whenever he is asked Schaech tells fans that he is always hopeful and willing to return to the Waverider.

“I want to explore Jonah as deep as they want to go,” Schaech once told ComicBook.com. “He is such a complex character. In today’s world of anti-heroes, where Dexter becomes the hero, he needs to be displayed that way. I think all of us are really interested more about the problems that these characters have. That’s why we relate to superheroes and to comic books, because they’re flawed. Just like we are.”

“I think it would be great to bring Hex into the equation” in future episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, Schaech later added. “I think he’s a really great part of that cast. But also, the Western aspect of it all that’s touched onto the other side. Westworld does a lot of this, where there’s a lot going on in the West that no one really knows except for Hex. Him being a bounty hunter and him getting rid of the bad people in this world, that’s something that he has to go off and do.”

In the comics, the iconic western hero at one point did have a time-travel story, in which he appeared in Hex, a series set in a dystopian future in which he battled sci-fi badguys with a ray gun rather than a six-shooter. References to the Hex era have appeared in the Justice League Unlimited animated series as well as on Legends, in which Hex has a complicated relationship with Time Master Rip Hunter.

More Instagram jumpstarted speculation about Hex’s role this week, as Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) and other Legends characters were spotted shooting on an Old West set.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.