DC Writer Joshua Williamson Breaks Down New Justice League Incarnate Series

Writer Joshua Williamson is offering new insight into Justice League Incarnate, a new limited series spinning out of DC Infinite Frontier. The prolific writer has seen his profile continue to rise at DC Comics after his fan-favorite run on The Flash ended. Williamson was one of the masterminds behind Infinite Frontier, which set up new storylines for the DC Universe in 2021. Among those themes is the expansion of the multiverse, and Justice League Incarnate features a team of heroes compiled from different Earths in the DC Multiverse. In a new video, Williamson discussed the debut issue and what fans can expect when it releases on November 30th.

The first question Joshua Williamson answered was “What is Justice League Incarnate about?” “The miniseries is five issues, but it is the second act of the Infinite Frontier saga that we’re building,” Williamson said. “It’s a trilogy that started with Infinite Frontier #0 following [Dark Nights] Death Metal. Then we have Justice League Incarnate, which is the second act. But it also spreads out across the DCU that connects and ties together. By the time we get to the third act in 2022 you’ll see how it all comes together.”

When asked what character he couldn’t wait to write, Williamson cited the dynamic between Flashpoint Batman and President Superman, who both starred in Infinite Frontier and cross over to Justice League Incarnate. He added that their relationship wasn’t something that was originally planned, but it grew organically. Williamson even dubbed the duo the “Multiverse’s Finest,” a play on Batman and Superman’s nickname as the “World’s Finest.”

Justice League Incarnate will receive three new members in its first issue: Avery Ho (Flash) from the Justice League of China is the point-of-view character; Doctor Multiverse from Earth-8; and a mystery character who hasn’t been announced, but will cause a large amount of friction on the team when they are revealed.

Each issue of Justice League Incarnate will have a different artist, with the plan being to have an artist illustrate the different worlds the team travels across. Issue #1 is drawn by Brandon Peterson and guest-stars the Retaliators; Issue #2 brings in Kyle Hotz for a horror-themed story on Earth-13.

Finally, a scene was teased that will make the five-issue miniseries a must-read for fans. Justice League Incarnate #1 will see Darkseid follow the team to Earth-8, where he meets another cosmic god. A fight ensues, with a twist Williamson believes will leave fans intrigued.

Justice League Incarnate #1 goes on sale November 30th.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1 Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER Art by ANDREI BRESSAN and BRANDON PETERSON Cover by GARY FRANK $4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 of 5 Variant by JORGE FORNÉS $5.99 US (Card stock) After the shocking ending of Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate defends the Multiverse from Darkseid across infinite Earths! Following a devastating defeat at the hands of the one true Darkseid, the Superman of Earth-23 leads a team of superheroes from myriad worlds that includes Flashpoint Batman, China’s Flash from Earth-0, Captain Carrot from Earth-26, and the brand new superhero DR. MULTIVERSE from Earth-8 in a last ditch effort to stop the end of every possible universe as we know it! Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver with first-issue art by Brandon Peterson and Andrei Berssan and a rotating cast of artists exploring the many different worlds of the DC Multiverse, this can’t-miss series is the next thrilling chapter in the Infinite Frontier saga!

Justice League Incarnate #1 Cover By Gary Frank

Justice League Incarnate #1 Variant Cover By Jorge Fornes

Justice League Incarnate #1 Variant Cover By Brandon Peterson

Justice League Incarnate #1 Preview Page 1

Justice League Incarnate #1 Preview Page 2

Justice League Incarnate #1 Preview Page 3

Justice League Incarnate #1 Preview Page 4

Justice League Incarnate #1 Preview Page 5