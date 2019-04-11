Zachary Levi Wants Shazam In ‘Justice League 2’

Justice League might not have been the success the DCEU hoped for, but that isn’t stopping one star from eyeing the franchise. After all, Zachary Levi is ready to jump into the team-up’s sequel, and he is not dancing around the fact.

Recently, Levi spoke with the Toronto Sun to talk about his DC Films desires while promoting Shazam! abroad. It was there he was asked about his future hopes, and Levi admitted he is game to join the Justice League whenever.

“If I ever could be part of Justice League, I will lose my collective s—,” Levi said. “I would be so stoked for that.”

Of course, there are no guarantees Justice League will be getting a sequel. The blockbuster title hit up fans back in November 2017. The movie made nearly $658 million at the global box office which isn’t a number to laugh at. But, when that gross is compared to its Marvel Studios counterparts, the Avengers are far higher. In fact, all of the Avengers films made way over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, leaving Justice League to lick its wounds.

As for what is coming next after Shazam!, Levi says he is not sure. The actor admits he is happy this first one was even taken off the ground, and he says the post-credits scene of Shazam! will lend direction to where Billy Batson could go next.

“I’m just stoked that we got to make this movie. But certainly at the back of my mind, I hope we do well enough that we can do sequels. That post-credit scene offers up a fun thing we could potentially explore,” the actor explained.

Shazam! lands in theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.