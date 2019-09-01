Justice League’s Flash Michael Rosenbaum Thinks a Reunion Movie Will Happen

In July, Michael Rosenbaum started openly calling for Warner Bros. to reunite the cast of the Justice League animated series for a reunion movie. While there hasn’t been an official response from Warner Bros. yet, Rosenbaum seems confident that the reunion will happen.

“Yeah, we’ve been trying,” Rosenbaum said during a panel at Fan Expo Canada. “When I was in Melbourne, and Perth, and Adelaide, and Sydney, and Gold Coast, and Brisbane, we were talking about it all f—ing day, mate. And so I think it’s gonna happen, but you’re gonna have to keep pressing the Twitter and we’ll eventually get to it. I hope so.”

In his initial call for the reunion, Rosenbaum — who voiced the Flash in the series — tweeted, “Warner Brothers, kindly remove head out of butt cheeks and let’s do a reunion. It would cost nothing. Let’s roll!!!! #JusticeLeagueReunion”

Susan Eisenberg, who voiced Wonder Woman in Justice League, has been campaigning for a Justice League reunion since at least 2017. Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has also called for a reunion, and his counterpart — Joker voice actor Mark Hamill — has also offered hid talents for such a project.

In 2017, some of the cast discussed what they’d like to see from a reunion series. “Well, selfishly, I’d love to explore the relationship between Bruce and Diana a bit more, and I know there are some wonderbat fans out there who feel the same way,” Eisenberg said. “But mostly, I would just love to see a story where The League is united in its fight of good vs. evil, with some romance and levity thrown in for good measure!”

“The challenge for me playing the complicated character of Batman is his sense of isolation and inability to connect to others,” Conroy said. “Especially in playing him in the team setting of the Justice League, there’s a real contradiction there.”

Green Lantern actor Phil LaMarr added, “Your first hope is that someone will see your work, your second is that it will, in some way, endure. Executives tend to look for the biggest, shiniest new thing, not the best, most-loved old thing — until someone proves there’s an audience for it.”

Eisenberg, Conroy, and Superman voice actor George Newbern a mini-reunion when they returned to voice DC’s superhero trinity in the DC Universe Original Movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five. Rosenbaum, LaMarr, Hawkgirl voice actor Maria Canals, and Martian Manhunter voice actor Carl Lumbly were not a part of the film.

