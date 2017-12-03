‘Justice League’ Ares Actor Reveals Original Look Photo

Getting into godlike shape is no easy task, especially when you’re literally supposed ot be a god.

Stuntman Nick McKinless played Ares, one of the Olympian gods of war who joined forces with the Amazons, Atlanteans, humans, and Green Lantern to defend Earth from Steppenwolf’s invasion in the flashback scene of Justice League. On Instagram, McKinless shared a photo and described the process of transforming himself into Ares.

“#justiceleague was a cool experience which I used to learn about body composition training,” McKinless wrote. “I had no trainer or coach and learned myself the old fashioned way boys and girls. A very different type of training for me after years of athletic and strength based training. Not sure I’ll ever get that lean again! I ended up at 6% and 100kg/220lbs which was my original goal and with ‘veins like worms and paper thin skin’ as per #zacksnyder ‘s requirements. #sergiconstance who was Zeus and #aurorelauzeral as Artemis are both at their peaks of their athletic careers so it was nice to stand with them as the old man of the Gods. Thanks to me old mate Eunice Hutheart.”

McKinless later shared another post of Snyder’s original vision for Ares.

“This as the original look I was asked to reproduce by Zack for #ares on #justiceleague only ‘leaner and nastier’…for anyone interested this was about a month into the diet…this was also before about 12-15 different iterations of the characters look we went through…personally I liked this look the best, what do you think? Thanks to DC and Zack and Eunice for the opportunity.”

It seems safe to say that McKinless did an admirable job of bringing Snyder’s Ares to life.

