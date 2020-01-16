Justice League Director Reveals Early Batman, The Flash And Aquaman Costume Test

As 2020 blooms, calls for Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League carry on. Now, Zack Snyder has released even more material from the film on Vero. The images posted reveal some costume tests for Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman in the early going. Things are looking strikingly similar, but someone else is standing in for Ben Affleck in these photos. The Flash’s armored look is there, as is the more muted version of Aquaman’s armor. Batman’s muscular outfit and crest might be a tad darker than they ended up being in the theatrical version of the film. All of these slight variations have absolutely enthralled the film’s fans as they believe that all these little changes are where things went awry for the production. The groundswell of support for a proper Snyder Cut release only ramped up at the tail end of 2019. It stands to reason that there could be news coming at some point even though Warner Bros. denies any sort of announcement being imminent.

Last month saw the movement fly a banner over the Warner Bros. headquarters in an attempt to get the company’s attention. Snyder himself called all the attention pretty awesome to see. The fans have used their power to do some real good in the world by donating to charities and other causes along the way as well. But, their true goal seems to still be eluding them as Warner Bros. remains mum on the prospect of the lengthy cut ever seeing the light of day in theaters or on a streaming service.

It remains unclear exactly what the criteria would be to see an actual release of the cut, but former DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson gave her thoughts on what a release could look like. She spoke glowingly of Snyder as a professional and thinks there could indeed be a path forward.

Nelson previously wrote, “If Zack feels he had the time and resources to finish a cut to his satisfaction and he would like fans to see it, nothing would make me happier than for him to have that opportunity. He earned it and was not only a great filmmaking talent but a true gentleman and professional in all his dealing with the Studio and DC.”

So, there you have it. But, the question of whether or not the now-fabled cut will ever get its day in the sun remains unclear. Warner Bros. is busy enjoying the success of Joker and ramping things up for Wonder Woman 1984. But, maybe there is some room on HBO Max for a product that some people clearly would love to see.