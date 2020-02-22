Justice League: Ben Affleck Says The Snyder Cut “Should Be Available”

November 17th of 2019 was a big day for those following the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement as the group made a major push about the unseen alternate version of the film from director Zack Snyder, marking the two year anniversary of the theatrical cut. Fans got a big surprise that day though when none other than the Dark Knight himself, Ben Affleck, shared his support for the movement by tweeting the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut to his 2.9 million followers. Speaking in a new interview, Affleck reveals the circumstances of what lead to him tweeting this message and his current feelings on the movie.

“I didn’t know about it,” Affleck said about the Snyder Cut movement and his eventual support in an interview with Cinema Blend. “Zack was like, ‘Hey, they are doing this thing.’ And I said, ‘Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you.’ I do think that movie, you know, having two directors is a very weird thing. And for Justice League, the director had a family tragedy. … and so you have a kind of cow’s body with a horse’s head a little bit with two directors a lot of times, for better or for worse. I do think Zack’s cut should be available.”

Whether the Snyder Cut exists in some form has been a matter of some debate. Some reports have suggested the Snyder Cut does not exist in any workable form, but according to Snyder, the cut does exist. The filmmaker previously posted a photo of the film canisters seemingly containing the reels for his cut and gone as far as to suggest CGI work had been done on his version of the film. On VERO, Snyder stated, “Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film.”

A broad report on the state of DC Films at Warner Bros. suggested that any hope of ever seeing the Snyder Cut is a pipe dream. The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work and that Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker. Snyder posted a photo to VERO to rebuke that idea. In the comments, he told fans that he is “tired of people saying it’s not real.”