‘Justice League’: Cyborg First Look Trailer Released

With Justice League just a few weeks away and while Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman are well-known by DC Comics but now thanks to a new first-look trailer, fans are getting the best look yet at one of the film’s other superheroes — Cyborg.

In the new feature presented by AT&T, Ray Fisher gives a quick overview of Victor Stone, aka Cyborg, explaining the character’s origin as a college athlete who is transformed into Cyborg by his father after a serious accident. And while Cyborg might be half man and half machine, Fisher points out that he’s all superhero. You can check out the video above.

The feature doesn’t explore much in the way of new territory regarding the character. Information revealed at a Justice League event in the Philippines earlier this month confirmed that Cyborg’s Justice League origin would differ from the character’s origins in both the original DC Comics version of the character and his revamped New 52 incarnation. However, for sharp-eyed fans the feature contained a great cameo from the Christopher Reeve Superman movies as well as the Supergirl feature film. Marc McClure, who played Jimmy Olsen in those movies, appears briefly in the Cyborg feature shining a spotlight on the character.

The Cyborg feature is just the latest character spotlight in advance of Justice League’s theatrical debut. Previous weeks have seen Aquaman and The Flash each get their own special look and while it remains to be seen if Superman and Batman will also get their own weeks, Cyborg is sharing his with Wonder Woman — who he can briefly be seen talking to in the feature.

Sharing the spotlight with Wonder Woman are not, fans will no doubt enjoy this latest look at Cyborg. After all, like Fisher says in the feature, Cyborg is the big guns of the team.

Justice League opens November 17, 2017.