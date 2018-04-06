A New Director Rumored To Be In The Running For Justice League Dark

The nerd world was shocked earlier this week, upon discovering that Doug Liman would no longer be involved with the upcoming Justice League Dark film. With many speculating which director would fill Liman’s shoes, a myriad of names have circulated around to direct the DC Comics property.

And now, a new name can be added to that list.

According to the Popcorn Talk video podcast, Damian Szifron is allegedly among the shortlist of directors being approached for the film. The hosts, Simon Thompson and and Jeff Sneider, begin talking about Justice League Dark around 47:07 in the video below.

For those unfamiliar with Szifron, the Argentinian director has accumulated quite a cult – and critical following – over the course of his career. He is best known for creating the successful Argentine television series Los Simuladores (The Pretenders), and started making a splash in the states with his 2014 film Wild Tales. The anthology film went on to receive a significant number of accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Most recently, Szifron has been attached to a Mark Whalberg-led film reboot of The Six Million Dollar Man. The director was brought on to direct and write the project in 2015, but production appears to have not begun yet.

Another director that has begun to sound like a major possibility for Justice League Dark is Andres Muschietti. Muschietti directed the del Toro-produced Mama, as well as the upcoming reboot of It. But considering Szifron’s background – as well as his success with ensemble casts – it appears he’s a name to keep an eye on for Justice League Dark.

