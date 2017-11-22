‘Justice League’: New BTS Photo of Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke Cameo

Warning: This post contains massive SPOILERS!

If you stuck around to watch Justice League‘s post-credits scene, you were rewarded with the very first appearance of Joe Manganiello’s Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke The Terminator!

In the scene, we only got a brief look at Deathstroke in his armor, and another brief look at Manganiello as Slade Wilson, underneath his iconic helmet. Now, thanks to a photo that has popped up on Reddit, we can all get a better look at the DCEU version of Deathstroke:

The photo was pulled from Instagram, and features Joe Manganiello alongside actresses Katia Elizarova (right) and Gem Refoufi (left), who played two of the female guards employed by Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, as protection for his meeting with Deathstroke. The behind-the-scenes photo (and the picture-in-picture addition to the upper-left corner) will give fans a better look at both the Deathstroke movie armor, and Manganiello’s look as Slade Wilson.

Based on the Justice League ending button scene, Deathstroke could show up anywhere from The Batman solo movie, to Suicide Squad 2, to Justice League 2, as part of Luthor’s plot to recruit the Legion of Doom villain team (aka “The Injusitce League”). Wherever he appears around the DCEU, we do know one place Deathstroke will be showing up: in his own solo film, which is in development with The Raid: Redemption director Gareth Evans.

