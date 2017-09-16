‘Justice League’ Photo Hints At New Ability From CW’s ‘The Flash’

A new Justice League photo might link the film’s Barry Allen/The Flash to his small-screen counterpart.

The photo, which shows Barry (Ezra Miller) standing inside his ‘Flash Cave’, was released earlier this week. A badge, depicting a fist holding a lightning bolt, can be seen in the corner of one of his displays. While this could represent a myriad of things for the DC Extended Universe’s Scarlet Speedster, some have wondered if it is a reference to the lightning-throwing power seen on The CW’s The Flash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the season two episode ‘Enter Zoom’, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) faces off against the evil speedster Zoom. Barry uses his newfound skill of throwing a bolt of lightning at his enemy, only for Zoom to catch the bolt and ricochet it back to him.

Is this icon just a general reference to the lightning strike that gave him his powers? Or could it be hinting at the DCEU Barry’s own ability to throw lightning? It’s hard to deny how awesome the latter would be, especially in the Justice League‘s fight against Steppenwolf and the Parademons.

This isn’t the only Easter egg fans have discovered in the Justice League photo. The photo, which you can check out below, includes cameos from Nikola Tesla and Rick & Morty, as well as subtle references to Captain Cold and a certain Action Comics issue. Fans will get to see how all of those things come together when Justice League debuts in November.

Justice League currently has a 4.19 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know how excited you are for Justice League by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.