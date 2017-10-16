‘Justice League’: Ezra Miller Announces Flash Week, Reveals New Footage

Justice League is making it’s final major marketing push before release, and one aspect of the campaign is week-long spotlights on each member of the League.

Last week, we got to know more about Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, and as you can see below, this week is all about Ezra Miller’s Flash!

Miller is giving fans an official welcome to Flash week in the video below, which features new footage of the speedster superhero big moments in Justice League. See for yourself:

The new footage includes more extensive looks at scenes we’ve seen in previous Justice League trailers, including the battle in subterranean tunnels between Gotham and Metropolis, and a scene in which Barry Allen/The Flash cops a sprinter’s pose and takes off running toward some yet-to-be-determined objective.

In truth, the more we see of The Flash’s speedster effects in Justice League, the more impressive the character looks. It looks heads above the budgeted effects seen in the The Flash TV series, which is only appropriate given the massive financial and technological investment in this Justice League movie.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17th. Other upcoming DC Films Universe projects includes Aquaman on December 21, 2018; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; with Flashpoint, The Batman, Suicide Squad 2, and the Joker and Harley Quinn movie all in production.