‘Justice League’ Cast Comments on Status of Flash and Cyborg Standalone Movies

Justice League is about to hit theaters, but based on the first reactions from critics, the DC superhero team-up will make fans excited to the lineup of solo character films that currently in production or development.

The two League members that are on deck for the big screen are Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, and Ezra Miller’s Flash. Furious 7 director James Wan is working on the Aquaman solo film for release next year, and Miller will star in the event film Flashpoint, which will also feature other Justice League characters, like Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Ray Fisher’s Cyborg will get a film in 2020, with a Batman solo film and Wonder Woman 2 both preceding it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While on the press circuit to promote Justice League, the cast was asked about the current status of certain projects. Here’s what they could share:

Flashpoint & Cyborg

When asked about Flashpoint and Cyborg, two films whose pathway through development is less clear, the Justice League cast had the following to offer to the LA Times:

“There’s a lot in development for sure.” Cyborg actor Ray Fisher admitted. “I think after people see Ezra’s performance they’ll be banging down the door for a Flash film.”

Aquaman star Jason Mamoa added that Flash’s humor is his biggest selling point, stating, “I giggled so much. It’s so fun to belly up and laugh when your friends are just killing it. Flash is amazing.”

Finally, Flashpoint star Ezra Miller threw a little love Cyborg’s way, saying, “I think there’s going to be a huge demand for Cyborg’s film as well because of the emotional gravity this brings. It’s what we find in the Nolan Batman movies. Ray brings this level of artistry to this role that’s so exciting.”

However, Miller also admits that they, the cast members, are usually some of the last ones to know what’s going on in the DC Films Universe: “Look, we never know anything. To be perfectly honest with you, they keep us in the dark.”

Character Appeal

The Flashpoint movie will adapt one of the most famous DC Comics storylines of the last decade – one that has big ramifications for the entire DC Universe. The story revolves around Barry Allen/The Flash, who goes back in time to change a tragic event in his own life, inadvertently setting off a butterfly effect that changes the characters and history of the DC Universe in drastic ways.

The appeal for fans was getting alternate versions of their favorite DC characters, some of whom have become serious fan-favorites (see: Flashpoint Batman). The DC Films version of Flashpoint holds much the same appeal (see: Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Flashpoint Batman).

Cyborg’s future prospects are far less assured. Actor Ray Fisher has generated praise for his performance as Cyborg, but both the actor and the character are relatively obscure, when compared to most of their Justice League team members.

We still don’t have confirmation of when/where Cyborg could show up after Justice League, but unless he appears in Flashpoint or another one of the many DC Films headed into production, then it could be an uphill battle getting a whole Cyborg film franchise off the ground, based on one appearance.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th.

[Embed id=52193]Justice League (ComicMovie: justice-league-part-one)[/Embed]