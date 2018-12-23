‘Justice League’s Henry Cavill Shares Workout Photo

Henry Cavill, the actor best known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, didn’t get his super strength by sitting on the couch all day.

Cavill took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo of his workout and send out some thanks to those who have helped whip the actor into shape.

“The journey continues,” Cavill writes. “Thank you to Mr Dave Rienzi for being such a wonderful guide.”

If you’re not familiar with Rienzi, he happens to be the personal trainer of Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock, which his an incredibly impressive job considering Johnson is one of the buffest men in Hollywood. Rienzi also happens to be married to Johnson’s ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

“My physical journey over the years has been an interesting one, with plenty of pit falls and plenty of moments of reward,” Cavill continues. “I’ve been reflecting on them a lot recently and I’ve been very fortunate to work with some fantastic minds. I’m thankful to them all.”

In addition to playing Superman, Cavill also got to show off his muscle chops in this year’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, in which he played August Walker and participated in some of the year’s best fight scenes alongside Tom Cruise.

“Recently I’ve been exploring some of the big players in bodybuilding, both from the past and the present,” Cavill added. “It’s absolutely fascinating to see what they put themselves through, the drive and mental strength required to get to such a place physically. Phil Heath in particular has caught my eye not only for his achievements but also for his genuinely humble and informative approach to his messaging. All this while being a 7x Mr Olympia. If you haven’t checked out his page it’s worth a peek.”

It’s nice to see Cavill sharing his journey and giving thanks those who have not only helped, but inspired him.

Currently, it’s unclear if Cavill will be reprising his role of Superman. Rumors circulated in September that he was fired and/or quit, but there has been no confirmation either way. The actor’s Justice League co-star, Jason Momoa, recently said in an interview that Cavill is “absolutely not,” leaving the franchise, but that’s the closest we’ve heard to positive news on the subject.

His DCEU fate may be uncertain, but Cavill still has promising projects in the works. Next year, you can catching playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, a new series based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

You can also catch him lending his voice to Squadron 42 alongside Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Mark Strong, and Gillian Anderson.

Upcoming DCEU films include Aquaman, which is currently in theaters everywhere, Shazam!, which will be released on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984, which is set for June 5, 2020.