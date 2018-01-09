‘Justice League’s J.K. Simmons Says He Felt Intimidated By The Role Of Commissioner Gordon

Commissioner Gordon successfully made his DCEU debut in Justice League, but J.K. Simmons did have to clear a hurdle or two to make it work.

Most of that had to do with the actors that came before. The part was previously played by Gary Oldman, and Simmons explained that was definitely not lost on him, though he wasn’t about to let that inform his take on the longrunning character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There was definitely a little bit of an intimidation factor but I wasn’t going to sit down in my living room, get out my DVDs and watch Gary Oldman,” Simmons told The North Platte Telegraph.

The role in Justice League was a smaller one but set the table for his character in future films. Simmons looked to the character’s origins for inspiration as opposed to previous films.

“I obviously had a tiny little part in the first movie and I did more reading of comics and talking to friends who were comic book aficionados rather than watching or listening to the wonderful actors who have played that character in the past.”

It’s not known when Gordon will show up again, as a formal Justice League sequel hasn’t been formally announced. There’s plenty of options out there though, as there is currently a Batgirl, Deathstroke, Joker and Harley, Gotham City Sirens, Suicide Squad 2, Nightwing, and The Batman projects in development. All of those could involve Gordon in some way, but only time will tell where he’ll actually show up.

Justice League is not the first time Simmons has been involved with a superhero film of course, as the actor’s portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man films is an all-time loved role. Simmons has pure fun with these roles and is always open to returning to those universes.

“That was a great, great time and huge for my career and my life, and just pure fun. If there were an opportunity to revisit that … I don’t know though. How old is ‘Spider-Man’ going to be if J. Jonah Jameson is this old?”

Justice League currently holds a 60.77 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, placing it at #73 all time. The film currently enjoys a 3.69 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s User Rating, which places it at #49 all time.

Justice League is currently in theaters.