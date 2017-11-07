‘Justice League’ Screenings Reportedly Earned Audience Scores Close To ‘Wonder Woman’

Justice League‘s debut is now a little over a week away, and it sounds like the DC could have another hit on their hands.

A new report from The Wall Street Journal previewed the upcoming film, and hinted at its potential path to success. According to the report, test screenings of the film’s final cut have been well received, and have earned audience scores close to Wonder Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As DC fans will remember, Wonder Woman took the pop culture world by storm when it premiered earlier this year. The film debuted at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned over $100 million at the domestic box office.

In addition to just being a good movie, Wonder Woman marked a sort of turning point for the DC Extended Universe. While Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad all became financially successful and loved by many fans, they faltered a bit on the wider scale.

This led to countless thinkpieces about the DCEU’s problems, and added pressure on whether or not Justice League would be able to “fix” them. But judging by this report, it sounds like the ensemble film could be another step in the right direction.

The report also suggests that Justice League could have a heroic opening weekend, with a projected domestic opening weekend gross over “more than $100 million.” This would be about on par Deadline’s most recent projection of the film’s opening weekend box office, which ranged from $110 to $120 million.

Justice League lands in theaters on November 17th.