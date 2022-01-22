Justice League Star Ray Fisher Has Perfect Response to Cyborg Question

Ray Fisher had the perfect response to a Cyborg question on social media this week. The Justice League star saw a tweet where a fan wondered why Black characters end up saying Booyah in movies and TV shows. Famously, the Teen Titan’s catchphrase ended up being a sticking point for Fisher in the process of making the DC Comics movie. Notably, the development of Justice League was troubled and script changes loomed in some of the secondhand accounts of what happened behind the scenes. Throughout all of this turmoil, Fisher has remained adamant that his complaints about director Joss Whedon had grounding. His peers have stepped up to support him in the public discourse surrounding the movie. (It also didn’t hurt that Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally released and showed fans that Cyborg did have a lot of content cut from the theatrical version of the film.) Check out his laughing response down below.

Early last year, Fisher appeared at JusticeCon to talk about the prospect of returning as Cyborg. The actor still wants an apology from Walter Hamada, and it’s unlikely what other offers exist behind the scenes. But, the star is pressing on with or without the role that brought him into the public eye.

“I don’t really expect anything, right? Particularly dealing with large corporations,” the Cyborg actor explained at the con. “They will oftentimes find a way to defy whatever expectation you may have. But, I think where we could start is an acknowledgment and an apology of what is clearly, publicly known to be an untruth. Then, we can see where it goes from there. We can have that conversation, but I think that’s where the accountability begins. It’s us being able to come to the table and say, ‘These are the things that happened, let’s go ahead and try…’ There seems to be this sort of narrative, I don’t know why it is, but there’s this thing that if you apologize it denotes weakness.”

He continued, “I have to apologize for things all the time. Right? Ultimately, it shows, ‘hey, I understand what the situation is.’ I’m willing to talk about that. If it’s something folks are willing to make the first step on. Like I said, I don’t have too many expectations when it comes to that. Because, as we’ve seen, folks have digging their heels in pretty hard. So, I’m just going to keep pushing. Keep pushing for accountability and whenever folks decide they want to pop their heads up for what I’m doing. I’ll be there.”

