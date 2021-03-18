Justice League Star Ray Fisher Set To Appear At Eternal Con

✖

Justice League star Ray Fisher will be around for Eternal Con this summer. The Cyborg actor retweeted the news on his Twitter account. Fans of his performance in Zack Snyder’s cut of the film will no doubt be excited to hear this announcement. It’s been a long road to completion for that film. People are still chomping at the bit to get any more information about the process or hear from the actors about their experiences with the Snyder Cut. However, things seem to be at a dead end with a sequel right now. (It would be foolish to rule it out considering…well, the entire Snyder Cut saga. So, maybe one day?) The star previously spoke about further DC Comics roles at Justice Con. It doesn’t sound like that’s happening in the near future.

“I don’t really expect anything, right? Particularly dealing with large corporations,” the Cyborg actor told fans. “They will oftentimes find a way to defy whatever expectation you may have. But, I think where we could start is an acknowledgment and an apology of what is clearly, publicly known to be an untruth. Then, we can see where it goes from there. We can have that conversation, but I think that’s where the accountability begins. It’s us being able to come to the table and say, ‘These are the things that happened, let’s go ahead and try…’ There seems to be this sort of narrative, I don’t know why it is, but there’s this thing that if you apologize it denotes weakness.”

“I have to apologize for things all the time. Right? Ultimately, it shows, ‘hey, I understand what the situation is.’ I’m willing to talk about that. If its something folks are willing to make the first step on. Like I said, I don’t have too many expectations when it comes to that. Because, as we’ve seen, folks have digging their heels in pretty hard. So, I’m just going to keep pushing. Keep pushing for accountability and whenever folks decide they want to pop their heads up for what I’m doing. I’ll be there.”

The Con said, “We are proud to announce, Ray Fisher ,Cyborg in the Justice League, will be joining us at Eternal Con! Get your tickets TODAY! https://purchase.growtix.com/e/Eternal_Con_2021 V.I.P. Meet and Greet also Available! #eternalcon #longislandcomiccon #rayfisherisourcyborg #cyborg #dccomics #JusticeLeague”

Would you like to see more of Cyborg? Let us know down below: