‘Justice League’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Leaks Early

Update: Click HERE for the Official Justice League Rotten Tomatoes Score!

One of the most anticipated films of the year is finally set to debut in theaters this week, bringing Wonder Woman, Batman, and other popular DC Comics heroes together on screen for the first time. But is the movie any good?

Well, we might have an idea now that the Rotten Tomatoes score for Justice League has accidentally leaked online on social media site Flixist. And the results are not pretty.

A Reddit user posted a screen cap of the Justice League score, showing that it currently sits with a 48 percent Fresh rating. Take a look:

Of course, that could change as the film premieres and more critics go to see the screenings and finish their reviews. After all, Rotten Tomatoes originally wanted to hold the score back until the screenings began on Wednesday evening.

The film has also received its current Metacritic score, currently rated at 51/100. The aggregated reviews range from all over the map, with Richard Roeper’s review coming in at 88/100, and the New York Times review ranked at 40/100.

Roeper called it “a putting-the-band-together origins movie, executed with great fun and energy,” while the New York Times criticized it for being a “confusion of noise, visual clutter and murderous digital gnats, but every so often a glimmer of life flickers through.”

While the hardcore DC movie fans are sure to get riled up, keep in mind that these are all early reviews and more are going to come in. The buzz for the film has been positive if not tempered, referring to it as one of the best DC movies to come out in Warner Bros. recent slate.

But of course, when it comes to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s 27 percent ranking, it’s not hard to beat.

Rotten Tomatoes and Warner Bros. raised eyebrows when they delayed the release of the score, with many believing a negative ranking would be damaging to the film’s potential box office haul.

We’ll find out more when Justice League premieres on November 17 and everyone in the world is finally given a chance to judge the film for themselves.