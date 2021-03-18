DC Fans Demand Batman Vs Deathstroke After Seeing Justice League

Batman and Deathstroke had the spotlight during Justice League’s Snyder Cut, and now fans want more. The team-up has been hinted at by Zack Snyder for a while, so it was an absolute thrill to see it unfold on HBO Max. Darkseid is a formidable threat, and the heroes would need all hands on deck to begin to even have a chance against the villain. Slade Wilson isn’t a hero, but he is someone who knows how to get the job done. Fans are probably just relieved to see Deathstroke not just be an aside like he was in the Joss Whedon cut of the movie. IGN’s Fan Fest last month featured Snyder speaking about some of those deviations and how they would affect Joe Manganiello’s character in the brand new effort.

Me after finishing #SnyderCut , knowing there were plans for a Batman x Deathstroke movie which will never happen.... pic.twitter.com/ibIgdMWnOv — Jeff Herk (@JeffHerc) March 18, 2021

“Joe's character in this movie when we find him, clearly he and Batman have struck some sort of a deal and they have a bit of a partnership,” Snyder told the panel. “There's a bigger enemy, I guess.”

People had plenty of questions about what the differences would be between the post-credits inclusion and the filmmaker had some thoughts, “I think that's the big difference. They're not locked in mortal combat. They're actually working together to try to figure out how to make this world work.”

