DC Fans Demand Batman Vs Deathstroke After Seeing Justice League
Batman and Deathstroke had the spotlight during Justice League’s Snyder Cut, and now fans want more. The team-up has been hinted at by Zack Snyder for a while, so it was an absolute thrill to see it unfold on HBO Max. Darkseid is a formidable threat, and the heroes would need all hands on deck to begin to even have a chance against the villain. Slade Wilson isn’t a hero, but he is someone who knows how to get the job done. Fans are probably just relieved to see Deathstroke not just be an aside like he was in the Joss Whedon cut of the movie. IGN’s Fan Fest last month featured Snyder speaking about some of those deviations and how they would affect Joe Manganiello’s character in the brand new effort.
Me after finishing #SnyderCut , knowing there were plans for a Batman x Deathstroke movie which will never happen.... pic.twitter.com/ibIgdMWnOv— Jeff Herk (@JeffHerc) March 18, 2021
“Joe's character in this movie when we find him, clearly he and Batman have struck some sort of a deal and they have a bit of a partnership,” Snyder told the panel. “There's a bigger enemy, I guess.”
People had plenty of questions about what the differences would be between the post-credits inclusion and the filmmaker had some thoughts, “I think that's the big difference. They're not locked in mortal combat. They're actually working together to try to figure out how to make this world work.”
Are you craving some more Batman v Deathstroke? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the best reactions down below:
Would be very wild
I need a true detective type of series with @BenAffleck Batman and @JoeManganiello deathstroke with multiple timelines going on at once.
I need to see why it’s personal, how it got even, and how they ended up working together in the knightmare. #zacksnydersjusticeleague— Julioseid (@___Julio___) March 18, 2021
That's a hoooooot take about Batman
-relief but actually seemed important, Cyborg was great, Affleck's Batman is the best Batman argue with the wall, Leto Joker while still a bit meh was definitely much better than Suicide Squad. I want more of This Batman, Joker and Deathstroke interacting. Big cliffhanger which-— Brad (@Mad_Gear_Vega) March 18, 2021
Standout effort
@BenAffleck's Batman was a standout he was a Batman slowly regaining his faith in the world, it made all of us want to see his and Jeremy Irons Batman movie with a @JaredLeto Joker and @JoeManganiello's Deathstroke. Batfleck is our grizzled dark knight.— Frosty (@StayFrostyGames) March 18, 2021
Want more
I am really not sure what to make of the #SnyderCut— ODINSFALL (@ODINSFALL1) March 18, 2021
I enjoyed it, the epilogue especially and after 4 hours I am left wanting more
Would love a film with Batman, Deathstroke and Joker as BFFs
People are amped up
You ARE the Batman @BenAffleck. We need to see more of you with @JoeManganiello Deathstroke and @JaredLeto Joker. Make the dream come true please. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse— DK (@DK54US) March 18, 2021
Wild times
Imma make it clear that Deathstroke is not a the super straight mascot or something. He is a DC comics character that has existed since the 1980s. He is a Green Arrow, Batman, and Teen Titans villain. pic.twitter.com/Q1vR1sDzYD— The Ghost (@theghost1402) March 18, 2021
Will be interesting to see how this goes
I need Ben Affleck back as batman for a batman film! Money talk and if you give that guy 40 million or more to do a batman film I just know he would take it! I need to see batman vs deathstroke! #SnyderCut— A God (@Lord_Aizen) March 18, 2021
HBO Max does need series.........
imagining a Justice League anthology series with 1 hour episodes:
-Cyborg
-Superman
-Martian Manhunter
-The Atom
-Batman vs. Deathstroke
-Mera
-Black Canary
All leading up to ZSJL2— ⚡️ (@StreakofBlue) March 18, 2021