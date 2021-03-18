Justice League Snyder Cut Has Fans Debating the Best Batman Again

As one of comics' most identifiable and popular characters, Batman has been brought to life but a number of actors over the years both in live-action and in animation with each person taking up the cape and cowl bringing their own unique expression to the character. Even beyond what the actors bring to the role, each iteration of the character also has its own unique story that delves into the complex vigilante so that there is truly something for every type of fan. Of course, with so many portrayals of the iconic DC character, fans are sure to have their favorite and their idea of who the "best" Batman is. Now, with Zack Snyder's Justice League now streaming on HBO Max, that fan debate has fired back up.

The "Best Batman Debate" is one that comes around fairly often. Last summer, it was sparked when reports indicated that Michael Keaton, who played the character in Batman and Batman Returns, will reprise his role in the upcoming The Flash movie. Now, with the Snyder Cut giving fans more of Ben Affleck's take on the character, one that has been a fan-favorite since his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the debate has come back around.

Does Zack Snyder's Justice League cement Affleck as the best Batman? Do people still love Christian Bale's take on the Dark Knight? What about the case for George Clooney's take? There is no shortage of opinions on the internet, but you can read on to see what fans are saying about who they think the best Batman is, and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.