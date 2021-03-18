Justice League Snyder Cut Has Fans Debating the Best Batman Again
As one of comics' most identifiable and popular characters, Batman has been brought to life but a number of actors over the years both in live-action and in animation with each person taking up the cape and cowl bringing their own unique expression to the character. Even beyond what the actors bring to the role, each iteration of the character also has its own unique story that delves into the complex vigilante so that there is truly something for every type of fan. Of course, with so many portrayals of the iconic DC character, fans are sure to have their favorite and their idea of who the "best" Batman is. Now, with Zack Snyder's Justice League now streaming on HBO Max, that fan debate has fired back up.
The "Best Batman Debate" is one that comes around fairly often. Last summer, it was sparked when reports indicated that Michael Keaton, who played the character in Batman and Batman Returns, will reprise his role in the upcoming The Flash movie. Now, with the Snyder Cut giving fans more of Ben Affleck's take on the character, one that has been a fan-favorite since his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the debate has come back around.
Does Zack Snyder's Justice League cement Affleck as the best Batman? Do people still love Christian Bale's take on the Dark Knight? What about the case for George Clooney's take? There is no shortage of opinions on the internet, but you can read on to see what fans are saying about who they think the best Batman is, and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Team Clooney
prevnext
Clooney is the best Batman with the best movie. Not up for debate really.— Same Old C (@EyeLoveYouMe) March 22, 2021
Team Affleck
prevnext
Ben Affleck is still the best Batman ever.— jeffrey. (@theotisprice) March 22, 2021
Team Conroy
prevnext
Excuse me, Conroy is not the best Batman. He is THE Batman.— Ben (@BenjaminPerezE) March 22, 2021
Team Bale
prevnext
Christian Bale is actually the perfect batman
he’s the only one who acts like a billionaire with the capability of spinning up DOD tech without any repercussions: a completely blank slate, dull personality https://t.co/hBAQGEu86T— mister movies pod cast! he exclaimed (@mistermoviespod) March 22, 2021
Team Kilmer
prevnext
Not sure who would be my favorite Batman, as it really depended on the tone of the movie, but 100% agree, Val Kilmer was what I thought of when I thought of Bruce Wayne.— 💩 (@mre1480) March 22, 2021
Team Keaton
prevnext
Truth. The Burton Batman films are the best. https://t.co/1ZT9HCeaa3— Peter M. Sullivan (@CitizenSullivan) March 22, 2021
Clooney's Bruce Wayne
prevnext
Clooney might be the single best Bruce Wayne. Period.
He was waaaaay out of his element as Batman, which isn't entirely his fault. That movie was fucking ridiculous.— Chubby Cliff Booth (@TheArnold_SoM) March 22, 2021
The Best Batman for a Batfam
prevnext
Ben Affleck is easily my favorite onscreen Batman. I love how he always looks bloated, sick and peevish. The constant expression of "What did you fucking say?" The nauseous patina of having drunk a whole hot coffee fast and then done somersaults. The resentment of a custody dad. pic.twitter.com/xR86Eb6pPk— The ASCII Shrugging Guy but Socialist ¯\_(ツ)_/¯🌹 (@calamityjon) March 22, 2021
You can't change their mind
prevnext
I still think Christian Bale is a better Batman than Ben Affleck— imanisameera (@imanisameera) March 22, 2021
And let's not forget Adam West
prev
i mean christian bale is cool and all but the best batman!?!? let's stop disrespecting legends lol pic.twitter.com/9jlFov1pcB— xchrollox (@xchrollox2) March 22, 2021