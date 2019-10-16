Zack Snyder Shares Photo of Wonder Woman Uncovering Darkseid in Justice League

As Zack Snyder fans continue to demand the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, the director himself has taken to social media to add fuel to that fire. On VERO, Snyder revealed an image taken from footage that was shot but did not appear in Justice League‘s theatrical cut. The footage shows Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) discovering Darkseid. The shot appears to take place during the scene where Wonder Woman examines a mural that retells the story of Apokolips’s previous attempt to invade Earth. You can take a look Zack Snyder’s new Wonder Woman photo from Justice League below.

Zack Snyder directed Justice League and has continued to look back on the project, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. During New York Comic Con, Snyder revealed that Martian Manhunter would have appeared in his version of the film.

Fans have rallied in support of Snyder with the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, which hopes to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition. Snyder previously offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts and did so again after the campaign put a billboard in Times Squad. “This is truly amazing and I am speechless and humbled by the support And love,” Snyder wrote after seeing the billboard during New York Comic Con.

Following Ben Affleck’s exit as Batman, Snyder posted a farewell to social media that read, “The was a time above…” Snyder writes, “a time before…there were perfect things…diamond absolutes. But things fail…things on earth. And what falls…is fallen. IN the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie…Best Batman ever. Thank you my friend for blessing me with that f***ing glorious chin and an amazing hart.”

Affleck’s exit is one more piece of Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe gone. Henry Cavill already exited the role of Superman, though there has been some indication that he and Warner Bros. could strike a new deal in the future for his return.

