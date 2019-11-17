Justice League Star Ray Fisher Pushes for Snyder Cut With New Photo

The Justice League “Release the Snyder Cut” crowd launched the “Day of Justice” event today and Justice League star Ray Fisher is participating. The event encourages fans to tweet with the #ReleasetheSnyderCut hashtag to draw the attention of Warner Bros. and make the studio aware of the demand to see Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League movie. Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film, tweeted out with the hashtag, noting that’s it’s been “Two years” since the film opened. He included a photo of pre-Cyborg transformation Victor Stone in his football gear. You can take a look below.

Fisher isn’t the only Justice League star partaking in the “Day of Justice.” Gal Gadot also tweeted out a new photo with the #ReleasetheSnyderCut hashtag.

One organizer explained the event on Reddit earlier today. “Today is the big day,” they write in the post. “You may have heard about (or even participated in) the ongoing week-long Twitter event coordinated by @RTSnyderCut on Twitter. This final round of tweeting and hash tagging is the most critical opportunity yet to demonstrate your interest in the Snyder Cut to the powers that be. If you want to show your support for the Snyder Cut today, here are the steps to follow.”

The post includes further instructions for Snyder Cut activists. “Starting at 2PM EST (11AM PST, 7PM UK, 8PM CET, 00:30AM India, 3AM China, or your local equivalent), the push for Justice League begins. Compose tweets tagging the official Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) and AT&T (@ATT) accounts expressing your interest and support of the Snyder Cut. Tweets MUST tag those entities and include the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, spelled correctly, to count towards the goal of 214K tweets the movement is trying to reach in an hour.” Their efforts have succeeded in getting the hashtag trending.

Fans have been waving the “Release the Snyder Cut” banner since Justice League opened in 2017. The movement hopes to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition. Zack Snyder previously offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts and did so again after the campaign put a billboard in Times Squad. “This is truly amazing and I am speechless and humbled by the support And love,” Snyder wrote after seeing the billboard during New York Comic Con.

Snyder directed Justice League and has continued to look back on the project, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. During New York Comic Con, Snyder revealed that Martian Manhunter would have appeared in his version of the film.

The Snyder Cut movement’s latest big wove was to take out a billboard in New York City’s Times Square during New York Comic Con. The act was funded by a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe. While seeing the release of the Snyder Cut has always been the group’s prime motivator, it also donates a portion of its funds to suicide prevention. Following New York Comic Con, the group sent over $100,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

What do you think of this Snyder Cut Twitter campaign? Let us know in the comments.