HBO Max Trailer Has DC Comics Fans Begging for the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League

Media consumers continue to embrace the cord-cutting model of subscriptions, which sees the departure from cable companies to the joining of streaming platforms, allowing audiences to view content at their own convenience. WarnerMedia confirmed today that its new service, named “HBO Max,” would debut in 2020 and offer audiences compelling content from multiple networks. While the services HBO Go and HBO Now only offer programming from HBO, the new platform will add content from The CW, CNN, and TBS, including programs like Friends, Pretty Little Liars, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To announce the platform, a trailer debuted featuring footage from Justice League, which resulted in hordes of Zack Snyder fans pleading with the service to release the “Snyder Cut” of the film.

The tone of the responses ranged from polite to angry, all hoping to get the attention of the people who run the service. After serving as the architect for the DC Extended Universe, with Justice League set to be the culmination of the franchise, Snyder left the project with little time left in production. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish shooting the movie and helm reshoots, leading some fans to think that the disappointing final product is the result of Warner Bros. meddling with the original vision.

Given the financial and critical disappointment of the film, Warner Bros. will likely never release the mythical Snyder Cut of the film, yet unveiling scrapped footage to a streaming platform could be safest way to do so, as there would be little money to lose in doing so.

Scroll down to see fans asking for the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

