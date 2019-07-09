HBO Max Trailer Has DC Comics Fans Begging for the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League

Media consumers continue to embrace the cord-cutting model of subscriptions, which sees the departure from cable companies to the joining of streaming platforms, allowing audiences to view content at their own convenience. WarnerMedia confirmed today that its new service, named “HBO Max,” would debut in 2020 and offer audiences compelling content from multiple networks. While the services HBO Go and HBO Now only offer programming from HBO, the new platform will add content from The CW, CNN, and TBS, including programs like Friends, Pretty Little Liars, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To announce the platform, a trailer debuted featuring footage from Justice League, which resulted in hordes of Zack Snyder fans pleading with the service to release the “Snyder Cut” of the film.

Introducing the next big thing: HBO Max, our upcoming streaming service featuring exclusive originals and the best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia portfolio. Learn more: https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz pic.twitter.com/N9jb9FifIW — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) July 9, 2019

The tone of the responses ranged from polite to angry, all hoping to get the attention of the people who run the service. After serving as the architect for the DC Extended Universe, with Justice League set to be the culmination of the franchise, Snyder left the project with little time left in production. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish shooting the movie and helm reshoots, leading some fans to think that the disappointing final product is the result of Warner Bros. meddling with the original vision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the financial and critical disappointment of the film, Warner Bros. will likely never release the mythical Snyder Cut of the film, yet unveiling scrapped footage to a streaming platform could be safest way to do so, as there would be little money to lose in doing so.

Scroll down to see fans asking for the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

How Long?

How much longer until you announce the Snyder cut of Justice League? #ReleasetheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/rOjnhkImpp — Leonidas (@Signs2323) July 9, 2019

Please

Seriously?

You SERIOUSLY have the nerve to include JOSStice League scenes in this trailer? When will you learn? The fans want THE SNYDER CUT. The fans want THE REAL JUSTICE LEAGUE by ZACK SNYDER. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — Lindsey Staton (@LnSdreamer_98) July 9, 2019

Nobody Cares

That’s josstice league there and nobody cares about that. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Release the real Justice League. pic.twitter.com/9hmpjGmiCL — PartizanNiksic (@Partizan_Niksic) July 9, 2019

For the Fans

Now you have the platform to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut

Believe me fans will not disappoint you guys.

Big movie big publicity big chance to earn money with respect and dignity@warnerbros — सागर तंवर (@sagartanwar1) July 9, 2019

Count Me In

Will the Snyder Cut of Justice League be featured on this service? If so count me in. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — dts1186 (@dts1186) July 9, 2019

The Real Movie

Justice League? Alright, but only if it’s the real movie this time around #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/ZWGitq4GbL — Jack (@1etha1protector) July 9, 2019

Get My Money

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut and you got my money! pic.twitter.com/idVpKkQ4Mm — Shiva wants the Snyder Cut! (@justice_gods) July 9, 2019

Subscribe For Life

Include the Snyder Cut and I guarantee you I will subscribe for life #ReleaseTheSnyderCut @warnerbros — Shivansh Atri – #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@AtriShivansh01) July 9, 2019

Ball Is In Your Court