Justice League Snyder Cut Writer Addresses Controversial Reshoots With Joss Whedon

The writer of Justice League’s Snyder Cut has addressed those controversial reshoots with Joss Whedon. The director became a focus again this week after a long interview between The Hollywood Reporter and Ray Fisher focused on the actor’s experience with the franchise. He told some stories about how he felt that he was mistreated and some sources quoted ways in which Gal Gadot and other members of the cast were castigated as well. So, Chris Terrio decided to chip in his two cents about how things went down. Now, the scribe was not there for the reshoots on the ground, but he did try and reach out to help. He told Vanity Fair that Whedon’s contacts at the studio never got back to him. Terrio also took the occasion to talk about how much the director ended up changing the film that Zack Snyder had been building. Just more commentary about the entire process to mull over.

“I would only hear occasional reports about the reshoot. I didn’t realize how much of the film was going to be changed—or vandalized, in my opinion,” Terrio began. “It became clear as I spoke to various actors that it was a wholesale dismantling of what had been there before. I did not hear from anyone who said it was a pleasant experience.”

When pressed about any potential whispers about Whedon’s actions and accusations against him, Terrio didn’t have a lot to add, “I probably shouldn’t get into that. I’ve never met Joss. I don’t know him. I did reach out to him at the beginning of the process, through the executives, but I didn’t hear back, which is not unusual.”

The report from yesterday had quotes from sources that Whedon threatened to harm Gadot’s career. As follows, "a knowledgeable source says Gadot had multiple concerns with the revised version of the film, including 'issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next,'" the report indicated. "The biggest clash, sources say, came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn't like, threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins."

