Justice League: Zack Snyder Comments on Joss Whedon Investigation

Zack Snyder has commented on Joss Whedon’s Justice League investigation. This legal process has been brewing for the better part of a year after Ray Fisher’s initial calls for an official process. Now, the investigation has concluded on the part of Warner Bros., but the actor is still looking for more action on the part of the studio. Whedon famously stepped in for Snyder when family tragedy caused him to take a leave from the project. The theatrical release of Justice League was not very well-received and fans never really forgave the substitute director. Now, with the day of destiny upon us for so many fans that wanted to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League come to fruition, the director has addressed it directly. The New York Times sat down with Snyder to talk all thinks Snyder Cut, and there was no way to ignore the elephant of Whedon’s accusations sitting there in the corner. The director is very sympathetic to any mistreatment that his cast and crew faced.

“Not at the time. The last thing they wanted to do was call me, complaining about them having a hard time shooting. But in retrospect, do I feel bad that they had to go through that? I do,” Snyder said. “These guys are my friends, and they’re amazing actors, and they’re strong people. I want them to be taken care of and in a healthy situation. I wasn’t there, so your opinion on it is probably is as good as mine.”

Last month, Ray Fisher said that he would support the Snyder Cut in any way he possibly could. A fan asked him about it on Twitch and the possibility of doing press for the film. The Cyborg actor plainly said it would take wild horses to keep him away from this massive achievement.

“There’s no way you can stop me from doing press for Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” he smiled. “Yeah, there’s no way. There’s no way. So, what that all looks like, as far as the logistics and health and how those things get handled? Like I said, I don’t know that just yet. But, I expect that there will be some sort of significant promotion, in some way. I can’t imagine a movie that has been as anticipated as this, not going the distance they can to promote [it.] Unless, there’s something else going on behind the scenes.”

