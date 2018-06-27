‘Justice League’ Storyboard Artist Suggests the Zack Snyder Cut Exists

Seven months after Justice League opened in theaters the debate over whether a “Snyder Cut” of the film exists rages on, but new comments from a storyboard artist on the film may just heat things up even more.

Storyboard artist Jay Oliva worked with Zack Snyder on Justice League and has spoken out before about what really exists from Snyder’s original vision for the DC Comics superhero team up film and whereas previously he’s been a little vaguer the extent of the footage a comment he made on Twitter today were direct: it exists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Responding to a Twitter meme featuring four DC Films — Shazam, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League — indicating that fans had to choose one to get rid of, a fan said that it would have to be Snyder’s Justice League because it doesn’t exist. That’s when Oliva jumped in.

It exists. — Jay Oliva (@jayoliva1) June 25, 2018

Previously Oliva has said that everything that was storyboarded had been shot, indicating that there was incomplete VFX and possibly reshoots missing. He also noted at that time that Snyder plans all of his movies out from beginning to end well before footage reaches the editing bay, hinting that a full feature had been storyboarded and, thus, shot. When someone in the thread brought up that Oliva has mentioned this before and stated that he only knows what was done during principle shooting, Oliva elaborated a little bit further on the process he was privy to.

“KC you do realize that as soon as a shot is shot it goes right into the edit bay where it is placed in an assembled timeline right?” Oliva wrote. “So, if they finished principle it’s fair to say that they have a fairly complete assembly.”

He then brought it all to a much finer point.

“I saw an early assembly cut of [Man of Steel] shortly after principle was done and it was pretty close to the final except for some shots here and there,” Oliva wrote. “I know how Zack makes films. I worked on 4 for him.”

Oliva’s comment was backed up another Twitter user sharing a screenshot from Snyder’s Vero from February 2017 in which the director was working on color correction for the film.

If what Oliva is saying is accurate — especially as backed up by the image from Snyder — then it sounds like a fairly complete Snyder version of Justice League really does exist even if not in a fully polished, ready-for-the-theater way. At this point, it almost seems like the debate over the Snyder Cut’s existence has been resolved. Something, in some form, exists. The real question is whether it will ever see the light of day.

That’s something that many are hopeful will happen soon. Some fans think that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con next month. An online rumor claimed that, among other things, Warner Bros. would release the Snyder Cut so long as Snyder’s production company, Cruel and Unusual Films, paid for it. It’s worth noting that there has been no indication that the Snyder Cut is among the studio’s plans for its Hall H presentation.

So, what do you think? Does a near-complete Snyder Cut of Justice League exist? Let us know what you think in the comments.