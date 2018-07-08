‘Justice League’ Storyboard Artist Clarifies Rumors of Finished Snyder Cut

When it comes to hot topics within the DC fandom, there are few more discussed, theorized about, and even argued over than a so-called “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. Debates about the very existence of Zack Snyder‘s original vision for the DC Extended Universe film have raged since Justice League hit theaters last year, and recent comments from storyboard artist Jay Oliva have helped keep the debate alive. Now, Oliva is clarifying things.

Speaking with Revenge of the Fans, Oliva didn’t directly address the debate as to what actually exists of Snyder’s version of Justice League — he’s previously said that everything that was storyboarded for the film had been shot. Instead, he clarified that while a fully finished, ready-for-theaters version doesn’t exist and that despite recent rumors Snyder hasn’t actively worked on the film since leaving the project, a version that was shown to Warner Bros. studio executives does.

“Well, I wouldn’t discount Zack having a trailer ready. He’s really good at cutting trailers, but I don’t think he’s been working on Justice League since I’m sure he has a cut he’s happy with that he screened to execs way back in the editing of Justice League prior to Whedon,” Oliva said.

Oliva also said, ultimately, fans know that and just want to see that version even if the studio isn’t interested in polishing Snyder’s screening version into a finished product.

“That’s what the whole movement is about,” Oliva said of the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement. “It’s not about finishing the film it’s about showing the fans of Zack’s universe established in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman the more accurate representation of where the story was supposed to go.”

That representation is something that fans are hopeful will surface at San Diego Comic-Con later this month. Not only have there been rumors that Snyder has spent the last seven months finishing his version of Justice League, there have also been rumors that Warner Bros. would use its Hall H presentation to unveil it, though Oliva said that kid of announcement was “up in the air”.

“Whether or not anything will be announced for SDCC that’s up in the air,” Oliva said. “I’d love to hear something like everyone else and I’m sure Zack will talk about it at some point in the near future.”

The takeaway here? According to Oliva full version of Snyder’s Justice League exists, just without the bells and whistles of a theatrical release — meaning it likely has incomplete VFX, could be without scoring, etc. — and there’s no telling when or if it will ever see the light of day. What Oliva was sure about, though, was that the Snyder Cut’s best chance for release is the continued support from fans. He said that, just as vocal response led to the changes in Justice League initially, a vocal demand might just get the Snyder Cut released.

“Well it’s the critics and bloggers who got the executives to change course,” Oliva said. “What do you think will happen when enough of the public outcry reaches them? I’m not an exec at WB nor am I still an employee, but stranger things have happened.”

Justice League — the version seen in theaters — is currently available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital.