Justice League Assembles In Epic New Snyder Cut Photo

The Justice League assembles in the Snyder Cut in a new image from Zack Snyder's Justice League. A new image released by HBO Max to accompany a Sunday profile of Snyder in The New York Times shows Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ezra Miller as the Flash, along with the Batmobile (presumably driven by Ben Affleck as Batman) in the four-hour recut of Justice League. In the film, Batman assembles these heroes to defend the Earth from invasion by Darkseid's forces following Superman's death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. You can see the image below.

In the profile, Snyder looks back on his time working on Warner Bros. Pictures DC Comics properties, including his departure from Justice League, which he says was entirely his decision. He also talked about how he wound up with the director's cut that will finally see release this week.

(Photo: HBO Max)

"Almost every movie I’ve ever made has a director’s cut," Snyder says. "When I said, OK, I’m done, I [told] one of the editors I worked with [Carlos Castillón]: Put it together as best you can, and give it to me. A bunch of my inner-circle buddies who worked on the movie always talked about, Oh, maybe we just drop a thumb drive somewhere and let a “fan” [he makes air quotes] find it. And I was like, that’s funny but I think it’s better if it just lives as this thing that no one will ever see. I’ve lost my appetite for the fight."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th.