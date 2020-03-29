Batman v Superman Fans Are Freaking Out Over Zack Snyder’s Watch Party

Saturday evening, Zack Snyder decided to try breaking Twitter as he announced a live-stream watch party where he’d be watching Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice while providing live commentary. Naturally, Snyder fans were especially excited at the news, taking to Twitter to share their excitement. The watch party is set to start at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time Sunday, March 29th. To participate, you’ll need to download the Vero app on your mobile device and click on the live event banner that will appear shortly before the live stream kicks off.

Join me tomorrow on VERO for a BvS live commentary. #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/0GEwZLxBVH — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 28, 2020

Keep scrolling to see what they’re saying about Snyder’s anticipated Batman v. Superman watch party! Will you be partaking in the event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

