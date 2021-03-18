Justice League Snyder Cut Full Joker "We Live in a Society" Clip Released Online

Filmmaker Zack Snyder had previously released a teaser for the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League that saw Jared Leto's Joker quoting a popular meme, sharing to Batman, "We live in a society..." and while that piece of dialogue didn't actually make it into Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker has shared the extended scene featuring the dialogue, which you can see above. Coinciding with the release of the clip, Snyder also confirmed that a t-shirt has been released featuring the quote, with 50% of profits benefitting the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. You can head to the official 30 Seconds to Mars webstore to purchase your shirt.

Among meme communities, the phrase "we live in a society" typically connotes anyone who feels as though they have been "wronged" by society, with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker becoming one of the most popular subjects of the meme. Some argue that the phrase pre-dates the internet, as an episode of Seinfeld in which George Costanza loses his place in line for a public payphone sees him proclaiming, “You know, we’re living in a society! We’re supposed to act in a civilized way!”

Despite being featured in a trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, it was omitted from the film's actual release. Snyder previously addressed the omission.

"Yes, there was a version of that, what I was trying to do was a second for the black and white version of the movie -- for the charity version of the movie -- there's a second ending of the movie, of the Jared Leto scene, that included that line," Snyder shared with Wonder Meg. "The truth is, it's an either-or moment. When Batman gives the Harley Quinn speech, you either go, 'We live in a society,' or we do what we did in the movie, and I just thought, the society thing is cool, and maybe one day we'll all see it, but I also did very much like the broken, the tricked, the vulnerable Joker that you see in the movie. So it's a trade-off of not getting the vulnerable Joker, you get the line... which is cool, and I like it."

However, when the "Justice Is Gray" version of the film debuted, it also mysteriously abandoned the line.

Both versions of Zack Snyder's Justice League are now streaming on HBO Max.

