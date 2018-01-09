‘Justice League’ Was Highest-Grossing Movie of 2017 in Brazil

Justice League may have underperformed in both domestic and global box office take, there is one market where the DC superhero team-up movie came out on top.

According to Omelete, Justice League just barely beat out Fate of the Furious to be the 2017’s biggest film in Brazil, bringing in R $133.6 million to Fate of the Furious‘ R $133.4 million, all currency noted in Brazilian Real. The site also reported that, with a total number viewers of 8.5 million in Brazil thus far, Justice League is also the fourth highest grossing film of all time in that country. The film also has the distinction of having the country’s all-time highest opening.

Justice League‘s overseas success isn’t completely surprising. While the domestic box office performance was underwhelming, the film has had much better luck in the rest of the world. Justice League has been wildly popular in China, coming in as the highest-grossing DC film of all time in that market.

Overall, Justice League has brought in a worldwide total of $652 million and is expected to come in just under $700 million by the time it completely leaves theaters. And fans of the movie — or even those who opted not to see it in theaters — will be able to enjoy the movie at home before month’s end. A movie page for Justice League has appeared on iTunes indicating a release date of January 30th and Blu-ray box art for the movie has also been spotted, though neither suggest that a release of a so-called “Zack Snyder cut” of the film is imminent.

Fans have been petitioning for to see Snyder’s version of the film come to light as Snyder left Justice League before completion due to a family tragedy with Joss Whedon coming in to take over. While it’s uncertain Snyder’s version even exists, fans have started petitions, launched a website, and even held a photo op in front of Warner Bros. headquarters pressing for it to be released.

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.