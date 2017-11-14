Wonder Woman Is Impressed In New ‘Justice League’ TV Spot

Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot for the Justice League movie.

The new spot shows Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) expressing how impressed she is with…something out of frame.

In previous promotions for Justice League, Gal Gadot explained the vital role Wonder Woman plays as a member of the team.

“For me, it was important that she be the glue of the team,” Gadot said. “I think that one of the special and beautiful things about Diana is that she cares for people in the most sincere way. So in her scenes, I made sure that she would make every one of them feel stronger, loved and capable. The story in Justice League is far bigger than Diana; it’s about the entire League.”

She also said that working with the Justice League is a different experience for Diana than when she joined Steve Trevor’s team in Wonder Woman.

“I think the only difference is that they have to work together,” Gadot said. “It’s like a dance. One of them should set up the hit and then another should deliver it at the perfect time. I think that fighting alongside the team puts more stress on Diana because she doesn’t want anything to happen to any of them.”

In this film, Wonder Woman is also co-leading the group alongside Batman.

“I think that both of them are very alpha-type,” Gadot told SFX Magazine. “Both of them deal with their past and both of them will do everything to make a better world and fight crime and fight evil. So we share a lot in common. It’s like yin and yang. They work well together. He has everything that she doesn’t, she has everything that he doesn’t, and they work for the same cause…She’s warmer and more loving and open, and he’s more sophisticated.”

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.