‘Justice League’: Wonder Woman First Look Trailer Released

Justice League continues its final marketing push with another solo character spotlight – and this time it’s Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman!

For the handful of DC movie fans who didn’t see Wonder Woman, this video (courtesy of AT&T) explains what she’s all about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the refresher course about DC’s freshest superhero star, we get a lot of new footage. As you can see, in Justice League Wonder Woman is back on the job as a superhero savior of the people, but she has to step up to another level and become a war general when the threat of Steppenwolf arrives on Earth. As Gadot herself describes, Wonder Woman is the “glue” that holds the League members together, and inspires them to be greater heroes.

In addition to Wonder Woman / Diana Prince, we also get another look at the Amazons of Themyscira, who have actually battled back the threat of Steppenwolf before.

Watch more Justice League character featurettes by clicking the links below:

Justice League will be in theaters on June 17th.