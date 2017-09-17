‘Justice League’: Wonder Woman Will Understand Steppenwolf

Wonder Woman proved to fans why Diana Prince isn’t someone the Gods want to mess with. Ares fell to the heroine, and Justice League will pit Wonder Woman against an equally ancient foe soon enough. So, it’s little surprise to hear the Amazon understands Steppenwolf more so than her metahuman teammates.

US Weekly chatted with Gal Gadot recently about Justice League, and it was there the star said Wonder Woman understands the film’s villain on a different level than Batman or the Flash.

“She’s grown up — it’s been a century,” Gadot said, explaining how Wonder Woman has changed since fans last saw her. “She’ll bring her specific abilities to a group dynamic, and she understands the enemy better than anyone else.”

There’s several reasons why Diana would have a leg-up on Steppenwolf, but her age isn’t the most compelling one. Wonder Woman is far older than any of her Justice League comrades, but it’s her heritage which connects her the most to Steppenwolf. The Amazons are no stranger to the villain as the Darkseid lackey invaded Earth once before, but he was driven away by the female warriors and Atlanteans.

The trailers for Justice League have teased the film’s flashbacks to Steppenwolf’s first attempt to conquer Earth. Scores of Amazons are shown approaching the villain’s Parademon army on horseback, and Diana would have been told of the war during her childhood. With Antiope and Hippotyla raising her, there’s no way the daughter of Zeus did not hear about Steppenwolf’s failed charge.

Justice League‘s villain may not be the God of War, but he may be a New God yet. The DC Universe qualified Steppenwolf as a New God, giving Wonder Woman yet another advantage over the the baddie since she was created to cut wayward gods down. The heroine’s origins make her more suited to approach an extraterrestrial enemy like Steppenwolf, and it will fall to Diana to lead the Justice League into battle with the powerful warrior.

