‘Justice League’s Ben Affleck Weighs In On Term Batfleck

In a sit down interview with Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher – Miami’s WSVN reporter Chris Van Vliet asked Ben Affleck a question that might have hit close to home. Ever since Affleck was mentioned for the role of Batman, entertainment sites and magazines have been referring to him as “Batfleck.”

It’s not so much that the term itself would necessarily mean anything to him, but back before Affleck was an Academy Award winning director (not just writer) he dated Jennifer Lopez. The papparazzi was obsessed with the couple and gave them the name “Bennifer” – don’t ask me why, I guess it was just a time saving measure.

So when Affleck was asked the question if he likes the term “Batfleck,” he probably read a bit more into it.

Batfleck: That’s a sort of common phenomena that’s happened now of joining everybody’s name like it started off just being, like you know the names of couples – you know Bradgelina or whatever and then it became like… it took off from there… I don’t spend too much time thinking about it one way or another.

Justice League will star Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Gal Gadot reprising their roles from Batman Vs. Superman and will be joined by J.K. Simmons, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

