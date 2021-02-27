Justice Society: World War II First Clip Released

✖

IGN Fan Fest 2021 is taking place today and there has been a lot of exciting news and information about DC ranging from a panel about Zack Snyder's Justice League to a premiere clip of The Flash's seventh season. Another exciting clip to debut during the event was a look at Justice Society: World War II. The animated film follows the Justice Society of America as they aid allies in World War II while acquiring help from Barry Allen/The Flash (Matt Bomer) from the future, who sends them on an adventure that changes history.

The "exclusive sneak peek" from IGN features Wonder Woman (Stana Katic) facing off with nazis in an epic showdown. You can check out the clip below:

In addition to The Flash and Wonder Woman, Justice Society: World War II will featire Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Steve Trevor, Omid Abtahi as Hawkman, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Geoffrey Arend as Charles Halstead/Advisor, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate, and Darin De Paul as Roosevelt. You can read IGN's description of the movie below:

"The new film finds modern-day Barry Allen - prior to the formation of the Justice League - discovering he can run even faster than he imagined, and that milestone results in his first encounter with the Speed Force. The Flash is promptly launched into the midst of a raging battle - primarily between Nazis and a team of Golden Age DC Super Heroes known as The Justice Society of America. Led by Wonder Woman, the group includes Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor and the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. The Flash quickly volunteers to assist his fellow heroes in tipping the scales of war in their favor, while the team tries to figure out how to send him home. But it won't be easy as complications and emotions run deep in this time-skipping World War II thriller."

The film was directed by Jeff Wamester, who is best known for helming Marvel's animated Guardians of the Galaxy television series. The script was written by Meghan Fitzmartin and Jeremy Adams, and Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau serve as producers, with Butch Lukic signed on as supervising producer.

Justice Society: World War II is expected to hit digital platforms on April 27th and then it will hit 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray on May 11th.