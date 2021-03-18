Kevin Smith to Host Zack Snyder's Justice League Red Carpet Event

✖

We're one week away from the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max and WarnerMedia has announced a major digital Red Carpet ahead of the movie's premiere on the streaming service! Filmmaker Kevin Smith will host the event alongside the man himself, Zack Snyder, with some surprise guests. "The Snyder Cut is almost here ladies and gentlemen!" Smith said in a promo video. "Join Zack and I next Wednesday, March 17 at 8 PM Pacific LIVE as we roll out the digital red carpet for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Like the film it's going to be epic and long, so join us!" The live video will be available on the Snyder Cut Facebook and Twitter, plus the HBO Max and DC Comics YouTube channels.

Smith has long been a vocal supporter of the "Release the Snyder Cut" movement, speaking about his desire to see the film for years and also dropping breadcrumbs about what he heard about the extended cut along the way. Earlier this year on his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith spoke up about what he'd heard the ending of the movie would be like, saying: "I happen to know that the ending that he's got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac, it takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it's not a cul-de-sac. You can keep f---ing going with the story based on what I've heard from a friend."

You're invited to the official Red Carpet Premiere of the #SnyderCut with @ZackSnyder, @ThatKevinSmith, @JoelleMonique and more! Join us on this epic night as we count down the minutes to the worldwide premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League. pic.twitter.com/U5RDXtx8xQ — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 12, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to debut on HBO Max next week and the hype train is nearing the end of its journey. Snyder took to social media last week to reveal the official chapters for the movie which include:

Part 1: Don't Count On It, Batman

Part 2: The Age of Heroes

Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Part 4: Change Machine

Part 5: All The King's Horses

Part 6: Something Darker

All four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. The film was recently confirmed to be Rated-R for "violence and some language," something Snyder previously predicted thanks to the amount of fight scenes and, as he put it, a sequence where Batman drops an F-bomb.