Justice League: Kevin Smith Teases the Ending for Zack Snyder's Cut

✖

Warner Brothers and HBO Max are releasing the Snyder cut of Justice League, a film which suffered from a troubled production as many changes came along behind-the-scenes and the kitchen became crowded with too many cooks. The original vision for the iconic DC Comics characters in the movie was not shared as Zack Snyder's voice was essentially removed from the theatrical version of the movie but fans demanded its completion and release. Later this year, Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max as a result and geek icon Kevin Smith is teasing its exciting open-ended conclusion.

"I happen to know that the ending that he's got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac, it takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it's not a cul-de-sac,"" Smith said on his Fatman Beyond podcast. "You can keep f---ing going with the story based on what I've heard from a friend."

This statement from Smith comes as a reaction to the reports of Zack Snyder's Justice League being essentially a dead end street with no expansions, sequels, spinoffs, or anything of the sort coming to theaters or HBO Max in the future. Snyder's passionate fanbase took to social media, as they do, reacting to the quotes from Warner Brothers executives and called for the studio to "Restore the Snyder-verse," getting a hashtag centered around those words to trend on Twitter.

Snyder has since claimed that he has no plans to continue with his DC Comics characters in movies or shows. However, his fans are inevitably clinging to hope for his return as the continuity he had been establishing with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and others is a story they would like to see continue. Warner Brothers has seemingly taken steps to distance themselves from Snyder's work, having movies like Aquaman, Shazam!, Wonder Woman 1984, and Birds of Prey exist in the same shared cinematic canon but offering minimal ties to the canon's history. Furthermore, the studio has moved forward with ha standalone Joker movie completely separate from the DCEU's canon and is gearing up for a brand new and separate Batman story with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl, while The Flash movie is set to have Ben Affleck's Batman return at least one more time.

Many fans are longing for a showdown between Affleck's Batman and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. Others want to see Snyder give Ray Fisher's Cyborg his due after the actor claims his role in Justice League was reduced and he was mistreated by Joss Whedon on set after Whedon took over for Snyder.

Do you want to see more from Zack Snyder with DC Comics characters? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!