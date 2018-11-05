Kevin Smith Had a Run-In With the Law While in Vancouver to Film ‘Supergirl’

Kevin Smith recently directed his fourth episode of Supergirl in Vancouver, Canada, but it turns out his experience wasn’t without incident. The filmmaker ended up having a little run-in with the law.

In a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith recounted a traffic stop he experienced while in Vancouver filming The CW series and started by reminding fans of his enjoyment of marijuana, explaining that while there was some in his car, that wasn’t exactly the focus of his brush with the law and neither was his self-described aggressive driving. Instead, it was a much more interesting situation, at least from his point of view, when he got pulled over by an unmarked car.

“So I was driving, and Hastings was pretty busy, so I couldn’t be driving too recklessly, though I was bobbing and weaving through traffic,” Smith said. “So we’re stopped at a light and the light turned green and I went through the light and all of a sudden, a car turned on its lights, but it was what I used to call undercover, but Tyler gave me the term today ghost car… So, I see the lights come up and I’m like oh shit and I had my seatbelt on which is f-cking rare for me but I figure I’m in another country I should obey their laws and shit and so I wasn’t worried about that.

“So they come up to the car and I have my license out and I went into the glove compartment and they had the paperwork because this is a rental car and so I see the one lady officer was coming up on the right, you know how they do they both creep up on the car to make sure you’re okay and so he approaches my window gingerly and stuff and I’m kind of already holding out my license and the one paper and he goes ‘hello’ and I say hello and I give him the paper and he goes ‘rental car?’ and I say yes and he goes ‘oh you’re that actor aren’t ya?’ Smith said, explaining he thought maybe he had been mistaken for Kevin James again.

However, after just a brief interaction, the police officer told him to go ahead and go, prompting Smith to wonder why he had been pulled over in the first place.

“But I was like, ‘just out of curiosity what did I do wrong?’ and he goes ‘no, it’s not that’ and he points to his chest and it was like drug enforcement gang control or something like that, so he goes ‘we’re this and we’re looking for rental cars, the dealers use rental cars and you have a rental car. We’re looking for a drug dealer.’ I didn’t have the heart to tell him he pulled over a drug taker and so ‘I was like ah, good to know, thank you.’”

The incident makes for a humorous story, considering that Smith had marijuana in his car, but it’s not the only story the director brings back with him after his time making his latest Supergirl episode. In an episode of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast, Smith revealed that the episode will feature something very cool that he’s never been able to do before.

“There’s some cool sh*t in it, too,” Smith said. “The fifth act of those shows, The CW shows, that’s generally where the big thing happens, aka where they spend the most money. And so, in act five of this episode we have a sequence where they spent a lot of money that I’ve never seen in anything before and I can’t take credit for it, I’m not like ‘I f*cking did it’ because the visual effects company, they’re going to accomplish it. We shot little pieces of it and stuff, but it’s a kind of cool concept that I never thought of. As the guy who was like I want to make a movie, my first movie, I guess I’ll set it here at a convenience store cause this is easy, and I work here and sh*it like, never imagined they’d hand me a script with like ‘make her do this’ and I was like holy sh*t.”

As for what episode Smith is directing, that is a little unclear. It had previously been reported that Smith would be directing the upcoming fourth episode, “Ahimsa”. However, the recently-released synopsis for that episode lists Armen V. Kevorkian as the director on a story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers and Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.