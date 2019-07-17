Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Includes Three Different Batmans

Fans of Kevin Smith, the director best known for Clerks and Mallrats, will soon catch their first glimpse of his next project, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The film’s trailer will debut at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 20th in Hall H. In the meantime, the creator is dropping some hints about what fans can expect in the upcoming comedy. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director revealed the new movie will have multiple Batmen!

Smith told EW that he cast “three different Batmans in the movie, which is kind of amazing.” They asked if he’d be willing to name them, but he wouldn’t.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No,” he said with a laugh. “No, I can’t.”

It’s interesting that Smith declined to list the actors considering he’s already spoiled tons of cameos in his Instagram posts. However, we’re willing to bet that one of the three Batmen will be Ben Affleck. The most recent Dark Knight is a Smith staple, having starred in Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jersey Girl. The actor also had cameo appearances in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks II, so we’d be pretty surprised if he wasn’t one of the aforementioned actors. That leaves the possibility of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, and more if you consider animation and television versions of the character. Heck, it could even be Robert Pattinson!

While the Batman actors are being kept under wraps, there is another hero you can expect to see in the movie: Chris Hemsworth. The actor best known for playing Thor will be making a cameo in the film.

“Chris Hemsworth made time during Avengers: Endgame press to come out and shoot with us for a day,” Smith shared. “It was pretty amazing. I mean, the dude’s legit funny. So, we’ve got an Avenger in the movie! It’s a comic book-friendly cast, that’s for sure.”

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.