‘Krypton’: Who Is Colin Salmon’s Mystery Character?

Krypton‘s story continued in tonight’s new episode — and it presented a whole other mystery in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Krypton, “The Word of Rao”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Seg (Cameron Cuffe) faced with a new challenge, as Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell) was being framed for the police violence in last week’s installment. This was further complicated when Seg was kidnapped by a group of rogue Black Zero members dressed as Sagitari, led by a man played by Arrow alum Colin Salmon.

Seg spent the episode trying to reason with the man, and convince him to help break Lyta out of prison. By the episode’s end, Seg ultimately ended up breaking free from his own restraints, and run through the outlands towards Kandor City.

Despite being introduced via hologram in last week’s episode, and clearly having a significance in this installment, the identity of Salmon’s character still remains a mystery. But even then, there are a few established DC Comics characters that he certainly could fit the profile for. Here are some of those possibilities.

Black Zero

No, we don’t mean the group Black Zero, which has been committing terrorism throughout Krypton already. We mean the physical supervillain of the same name.

The pre-Crisis Black Zero was billed as a “space saboteur”, who was sent to ensure that Krypton was destroyed in its explosion. He then came to Earth with the same goal, before being turned to stone and defeated by a Medusa-like version of Jax-Ur. Another Black Zero was an alternate evil version of Superboy, who served as a reminder of what the young hero could be capable of.

(Comics are weird.)

Realistically, that first iteration of Black Zero feels more likely, although it’s safe to assume that Krypton would need to take some liberties with exactly why he’s there. But it would make one of Salmon’s lines — talking about how they need to protect Krypton’s legacy – have some pretty hidden meaning.

Bertron

Another possibility — especially considering what’s been at play this season — could be Bertron.

For the uninitiated, Bertron is an alien scientist who calls Krypton home. He frequently experimented to create the “ultimate life form”, and unintentionally created Doomsday in the process.

Since we know a comic-accurate version of Doomsday is on the way, and considering the location of Salmon’s character’s operation, it doesn’t feel impossible that he could be Krypton’s iteration of Bertron. It would create an impactful way for Doomsday to enter the show’s fold, while getting pretty nerdy with DC lore in the process.

Manchester Black

Perhaps one of the most notable lines that Salmon delivers in this episode is “My history with your family is complicated.” Considering the fact that Adam Strange is already time-traveling from the future, that appears to open the door for an array of possible Superman villains.

One interesting version of that – which would still fold into what’s already been established – is Manchester Black. The telekinetic character first got his DC Comics start as a member of The Elite, who sought to viciously murder its enemies. The Elite attacked Superman, and he and Black ended up having a debate about the ethics of superheroism in the process.

Considering the proclivity for violence that Salmon’s character has – and his desire to buck the status quo, even of Black Zero – it doesn’t feel impossible that he could be Manchester Black. Sure, it’d be a pretty obscure DC Comics pull, but it’d be pretty fun in the process.

Hawkman

Another fun possibility – which doesn’t feel too far from the direction Krypton is headed in – would be Hawkman.

In a sense, Hawkman almost needs no introduction, as the oft-reincarnated archaeologist has appeared throughout DC media (most recently in Falk Hentschel’s performance on Legends of Tomorrow). But with Hawkwoman expected to enter the series at some point, it wouldn’t seem out of the question to tease her partner in some way.

Having Salmon play Hawkman would certainly differentiate from the Arrowverse version (while being a tiny bit meta in the process), and would create plenty of new questions as to what exactly he’s doing in the process.

Nam-Ek

But heading back to Kryptonian characters, another fun possibility would be the character Nam-Ek.

Nam-Ek was a Kryptonian healer, who was punished to the Phantom Zone after removing the horn from a Rondor beast. The Rondor serum then mutated him into a large purple-hued monster, something that made him a memorable Superman villain in the years to come.

Sure, Nam-Ek has already appeared in live-action in both Smallville and Man of Steel, as a member of Zod’s posse. But it doesn’t feel impossible for Krypton to further develop its own take on the villain.

General Zod

Speaking of Man of Steel, there’s something about Salmon’s performance that definitely feels at least a little reminiscent of General Zod.

The Superman villain has gone through many iterations on the page and screen, making it impossible to pin down exactly how his canon would fit within Krypton. But in a way, that almost argues for it.

Salmon being Zod certainly doesn’t feel impossible, especially considering his general demeanor, the “family history” line, and the fact that he looks like he could be the descendant of Krypton‘s Lyta. And the fact that he isn’t afraid to snap a few necks feels…familiar.

Someone New?

Or who knows? Maybe Salmon’s character could be a take on another DC Comics character — or a new character entirely.

This certainly wouldn’t be out of the question, especially considering the direction that DC is currently taking things in the comics. In a matter of weeks, readers will be introduced to Brian Michael Bendis’ Rogol Zaar, a “merciless killer” who has been searching through the cosmos for Superman.

Sure, it’s safe to assume that Krypton wouldn’t introduce an entirely new character at the same time as he makes his debut in the comics. But Salmon’s character could add a new character into the overall DC Comics mythos — something that would make his character’s arc completely unpredictable.

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.