Krypton To Replace Game Of Thrones In Northern Ireland

Krypton is set to film at Belfast Harbour Studios in Northern Ireland, preemptively filling a void that will soon be left in the local economy with the conclusion of Game of Thrones.

The Belfast Harbour Studios was only just completed and cost $25.8 million to build. The project was announced at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Belfast was a major base of operation for Game of Thrones, which helped put the region on the entertainment industry’s radar.

“Welcoming our first tenant to Belfast Harbour Studios is very exciting for us,” David Dobbin, chairman of Belfast Harbour, tells Variety. “Working with NI Screen and hosting visits from many production companies has shown there is a need for a facility like this.”

“Securing ‘Krytpon’ is a real coup for us and cements our position as a world-class filming location with a local and highly skilled crew-base with vast experience. The construction of the new studios by Belfast Harbour has added tremendous value to our overall proposition,” added Richard Williams, CEO of Northern Ireland Screen.

Krypton is expected to be a midseason debut for SyFy during the 2017/2018 season.

Krypton is Superman prequel in the mold as Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham. The show, which has been picked up to series by SyFy, will follow Superman’s on grandfather as he tries to redeem the honor of the House of El generations before the destruction of the planet. The official synopsis follows.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.

More Krypton News: First Official Photo From SYFY’s Krypton Series Released / SYFY Orders Krypton To Series, Hints At Release Date / SYFY’s Krypton Series Will Include Notable DC Comics Characters / First Trailer For Syfy Superman Prequel Series Krypton Debuts Online