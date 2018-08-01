‘Krypton’: Cameron Cuffe Teases a Zod-Controlled Krypton

Krypton gave fans something truly unexpected in its Season 1 finale, and it sounds like the ramifications will be major.

ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Cameron Cuffe, who stars in the Syfy series as Seg, about what fans can expect in Season 2. As Cuffe explained, the show’s ensemble will be left in some pretty dire places, now that Dru Zod (Colin Salmon) is in power.

“So we do pick up with a little bit of a time jump.” Cuffe said in the interview, which you can check out above. “It’s about five months after the end of Season 1. Zod’s taken control of Krypton. He’s instituted his regime. And the funny thing is, with our characters, with where we’ve left off in Season 1, they’re all in a massive state of flux.”

“So Lyta’s just violently separated from her mother, who – we don’t know where she is.” Cuffe continued. “Dev is uneasily working in the Zod regime. Adam Strange is in the bottle city of Detroit. And Seg is in the Phantom Zone. So all of our characters are in completely, sort of, disparate places, and they’re going to have to find a way back to each other.”

Since Krypton‘s first season wrapped up earlier this summer, fans have been eagerly anticipating more hints as to where things will go next. And as it turns out, that territory is actually pretty open, considering the major change that was made to the planet’s usual canon.

“Kandor didn’t get taken,” executive producer Cameron Welsh told ComicBook.com after the Season 1 finale. “We established and probably repeated across the season the course of events that led to Krypton‘s destruction and ultimately to the birth of Superman. Those events have passed now, and so we’re very much on a different timeline, so that cloud of inevitability that was perhaps hanging over the show, in terms of where it would always naturally end, has lifted. It’s liberating. We’re free from that and even though we’ve been saying it all along, hopefully now people will genuinely see that, on this show, literally anything can happen.”

And judging by what else we already know about Season 2, Krypton is taking that “anything can happen” mentality to new heights. As was revealed during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, the Season 2 Big Bad will be DC Comics fan-favorite Lobo, something that opens up a whole other corner of the cosmos. And the season will also see both the return of Brainiac (Blake Ritson) and the debut of Kryptonian superheroes Nightwing and Flamebird.

The second season of Krypton is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on Syfy.