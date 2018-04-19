‘Krypton’ Showrunner Breaks Down Tonight’s Series-Changing Twist

Spoilers ahead for “House of Zod,” tonight’s episode of Krypton.

We now know who Colin Salmon’s mysterious character on Krypton is, and his identity is a game-changer for the series.

In the final moments of “House of Zod,” the mysterious Black Zero agent played by Salmon found himself fighting with Lyta, who had come to Seg’s aid. They fought nearly to a stand-still, until he used his superior size to simply muscle through her defenses and get the upper hand…at which point he revealed that she was his mother.

That’s right: Colin Salmon is playing General Dru-Zod, one of Superman’s greatest enemies.

“Part of why we kept Zod under wraps, and why it wasn’t mentioned at Comic-Con, amongst the other things, because it is such a big season-changing twist for us,” Welsh told reporters during a visit to the set. “It’s that midseason point where the whole first season gets turned on its head 180 degrees. Adam [Strange] comes to Krypton with a very specific message to Seg: Superman’s birth, his very existence, is under threat and we have to stop Braniac. Brainiac is coming back in time to change history. But we all know that Brainiac was always coming to take Kandor City. And that’s what Adam got wrong; Zod was coming back to change history. So that’s the big turn in the season.”

Of course, while Zod would likely benefit from the lack of a Superman defending Earth, he would have no real reason to destroy Krypton — which is what Strange had suspected Brainiac was up to the whole time. So…what is his endgame?

“He’s trying to save the planet,” Welsh admitted. “So it’s a triple twist. It’s Zod, but it wasn’t Brainiac coming back to destroy the universe, it was Zod traveling back in time, but not to destroy Krypton, to save it.”

Therein, of course, lies an interesting conflict: what kind of hero is Seg, if he knows that he can save his world and doesn’t? On the other hand, Superman has saved the universe numerous times, so what kind of hero is he, if he chooses to save his world and let the rest of the universe die — especially now that he knows for sure the universe is a populated one?

He added that if his actions prevent Superman from existing, “that’s just a bonus for Zod. That’s just a bit of icing on the cake.”

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.