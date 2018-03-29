Krypton Will Involve Time Travel, Change Preconceptions Of Planet Blowing Up

When one thinks of Krypton, the mind cannot help but quickly travel to the word “Superman” and the character’s connection to his home planet. The last living orphan of the scientifically-advanced world, Kal El was placed in a rocket and sent to Earth in order to spare him the fate of the doomed world.

Now that we know more about the upcoming Syfy series Krypton, it makes sense to hear more about how Superman‘s legacy will be impacted in the new show. Producer Damian Kindler spoke about how time travel will play a huge role in the series and the need to subvert everyone’s preconceived notions about the show.

“There is time travel involved and there is a conspiracy to ensure that Superman is never born,” Kindler said. “It’s a big swing because we really wanted to change people’s preconceptions about what Krypton is and its fate. Because otherwise I can totally understand the feeling of, ‘well if it blows up, why do I care?’ We’re going to turn that on its head immediately.”

We’ll learn more about the House of El and it’s fate on their home planet when Krypton debuts on Syfy.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.

