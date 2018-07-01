‘Krypton’s Wallis Day Shares Photo With Arrowverse Stars Katie McGrath and Jessica De Gouw

The DC TV landscape might get more and more varied by the day, but three of its stars just gave fans a crossover they never knew they needed.

Wallis Day, who plays Nyssa Vex in Syfy’s Krypton, recently shared a photo of herself alongside Supergirl‘s Lena Luthor, Katie McGrath, and Arrow‘s Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, Jessica De Gouw. You can check out the photo – and Day’s delightful caption – below.

comic book fans here ya go pic.twitter.com/fCJl6eF10y — Wallis Day (@wallisday) June 30, 2018

As those who follow all three shows know, Krypton is very clearly unconnected from The CW’s Arrowverse of shows. While this has been confirmed multiple times, Krypton‘s season one finale really hammered things home, as the show was taken into sort of uncharted territory.

“Kandor didn’t get taken,” executive producer Cameron Welsh previously told ComicBook.com. “We established and probably repeated across the season the course of events that led to Krypton‘s destruction and ultimately to the birth of Superman. Those events have passed now, and so we’re very much on a different timeline, so that cloud of inevitability that was perhaps hanging over the show, in terms of where it would always naturally end, has lifted. It’s liberating. We’re free from that and even though we’ve been saying it all along, hopefully now people will genuinely see that, on this show, literally anything can happen.”

Even then, fans will surely be delighted to see these three actresses hanging out together, especially since they play such beloved characters. With the current standings of each show, all three of their characters are placed in some pretty unique circumstances.

On Krypton, Nyssa Vex learned a pretty shocking truth about herself, one that further motivated her to join the underground uprising against Zod. Supergirl‘s season three finale seemed to hint at a darker turn for Lena, especially with the episode’s cliffhanger. And while Huntress has not appeared on Arrow since Season 2, an episode of the latest season seemed to make her potential return a heck of a lot easier.

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW. The seventh season of Arrow will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW. The second season of Krypton will debut sometime in 2019 on Syfy.