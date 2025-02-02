Marvel’s Daredevil MCU Costume Guide (From Season 1 to Born Again)

Daredevil has worn a wide variety of different suits throughout his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) first made his debut as The Man Without Fear on Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran for three seasons and even brought Matt into The Defenders, a crossover series with Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. Following the cancellation of Daredevil and all other Marvel-Netflix shows in 2018, Matt went on a three-year hiatus before returning in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened the floodgates for his MCU comeback.

Since then, Daredevil has also appeared on the Marvel Disney+ shows She-Hulk and Echo, with his follow-up series, the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, set to arrive on the platform on March 4th. In that timeframe, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock has frequently donned a different suit for each new iteration of his story, including some new versions to be seen in Born Again. Here is every version of Matt Murdock’s Daredevil suit in the MCU.

Matt’s Ninja Suit – Daredevil Seasons 1 & 3

Matt Murdock first began his career fighting crime in Hell’s Kitchen with his black ninja suit in Daredevil Season 1. At this point in his career, Daredevil is still finding his footing as a vigilante, largely relying on his martial arts skills and super-senses to get the job done, so his improvised ninja suit covering his eyes made sense for this phase of his career. It was also a nice throwback to Daredevil’s own character history, with his ninja suit having been previously seen in live-action in Rex Smith’s version of Daredevil in the 1989 made-for-TV movie The Trial of the Incredible Hulk and being seen in the comics, as well.

Matt later returned to the ninja suit in Daredevil Season 3, primarily for thematic reasons. With Matt beginning Season 3 as a scarred, broken man, Matt’s abandonment of his red, horned suit and return to the ninja suit reflects his dark mental state in Season 3, including his internal conflict over whether he should finally kill the Kingpin. Matt himself puts it more bluntly, saying, “I’ve outgrown what it stood for,” when asked why he ditched his red suit (though, as we see, he eventually grows back into it.)

The Red Daredevil Suit – Daredevil Season 1

Daredevil Season 1 saves the classic horn-headed suit for its finale, aptly titled “Daredevil.” Following Matt fighting crime mainly in the ninja suit throughout Season 1, he finally dons his custom-made red suit, complete with a horned cowl, assembled from knife-resistant material and outfitted with a belt and holster for Matt’s combat sticks.

The first iteration of Matt’s Daredevil suit also carries over into the first few episodes of Season 2, through Matt’s initial confrontation with Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Though Matt’s cowl deflects bullets fired at his head by Frank, the deep crack left in it leads Matt to conclude that the time has come for an upgrade to the suit.

Matt gets a somewhat modified version of his suit in Daredevil Season 2, which he also wears while fighting alongside Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) in The Defenders. For the most part, the body of the suit itself is largely unchanged, with the major alteration being to Matt’s cowl. Reworked for effective bullet resistance, Matt’s new cowl also shines with a much more vibrant hue of red compared to its predecessor.

Matt’s Daredevil suit was also recreated for his role on Echo, and appears to be essentially the same, while described by producer Richie Palmer as “a new spin” on the Netflix suit. Aside from the ninja suit, the version of the classic Daredevil suit is the one Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock has donned the most frequently to fight crime in Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil’s Yellow Suit – She-Hulk

While Matt Murdock’s horned red suit is the image most closely associated with Daredevil’s crime-fighting attire, he didn’t actually begin with it in the comics. Originally, Daredevil’s suit consisted of a red vest, gloves, and boots, with the rest of the suit bright yellow. For Matt’s appearance on Disney+’s She-Hulk, The Man Without Fear would don the yellow suit in live-action for the very first time.

Overall, Matt’s suit seen in She-Hulk is quite accurate to its comic book counterpart. The suit itself seems to be a reworked version of the updated red suit from Daredevil Season 2, with the cowl and other parts of the suit repainted yellow accordingly. While this was very likely never intended to be Daredevil’s primary suit for his MCU comeback, the yellow suit’s presence on She-Hulk nonetheless provided some fun comic book fan service.

Daredevil’s Third Red Suit – Daredevil: Born Again

For his return to leading his own series in Daredevil: Born Again (effectively the de facto Daredevil Season 4), Matt Murdock will once again don his classic red suit and horns to battle Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin as well as the returning Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). However, Matt’s suit has visibly been updated in a few ways from its original presentation on Daredevil and The Defenders. The suit’s red coloring appears noticeably more pronounced than that of its predecessor, with the black trimming on the suit’s torso replaced with a red version for Born Again.

Additionally, Born Again‘s version of the suit seems to be a somewhat more form-fitting version that outlines Matt’s chest and abdomen in a manner typically seen in many superhero costumes in movies and TV. The suit also now has a collar built into its neck, while the cowl also appears to be textured. In all, Daredevil’s new red suit comes with some subtle modifications, but still equips him to get the job done.

Are There More Daredevil Suits?

While Matt seems to primarily wear his updated red suit for Daredevil: Born Again, a snippet from the trailer indicates that the show may include even more versions of his suit. One scene shows Matt looking at a collection of Daredevil cowls, including two versions of his standard red suit along with the yellow cowl from She-Hulk. In addition to those, a silver version of the Daredevil cowl is also visible, alongside a black one seated next to the yellow one.

These two cowls could indicate that other versions of Matt’s horned costume will appear on Born Again. It isn’t clear what the silver one might be, though it could simply be a general prototype used to fashion new Daredevil cowls. However, the black cowl is the most intriguing, as it closely resembles the one seen in Daredevil’s black suit from the Shadowland comics story, with the suit primarily painted in black with red gloves, boots, eye lenses, and a red Daredevil emblem on the chest. This could be a tease of Matt donning his Shadowland suit at some point in Born Again, or even teases Born Again Season 2 as a potential adaptation of the Shadowland story. In either case, it seems that The Man Without Fear’s crime-fighting wardrobe will only continue to grow in Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil, She-Hulk, and Echo are all available to stream on Disney+, and Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+ on March 4th.